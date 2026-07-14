Venture Global, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Venture Global, Inc. ("Venture Global") (NYSE: VG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to second quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Venture Global will host a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 9:00 am Eastern Time (ET) on August 11, 2026, to discuss second quarter results.

A listen-only webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available at Venture Global's Investor Relations website HERE . After the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be made available on the Venture Global website.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Investor Contact
Ben Nolan
IR@ventureglobalLNG.com

Media Contact
Shaylyn Hynes
press@ventureglobalLNG.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Venture Global VG NYSE:VG
VG
The Conversation (0)
Emperor Metals

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Visible gold observed in multiple zones within the intercept.
Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the recent assay release of high-grade gold in DQ26-20 as well as progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating +15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Mobilizes For Inaugural 10,000 Meter Drill Program to Test New District Scale High Grade Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that it has mobilized for its inaugural drill program on the newly discovered district scale gold, silver, copper rich system on the 100% controlled Big One property (the... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results confirming the continuity of gold mineralization in the AFZ Core from 2025 infill drilling on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eleventh batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), within the underexplored Pontiac sedimentary Group in Hope Sector, on the 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final results from 2025 drilling at its Dropkick Zone ("Dropkick" or the "Zone"), confirming further expansion of the Zone on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Update on Mill License Application

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-03, and Confirms Continued Mineralization at the Wedge Deposit

Standard Uranium Confirms Uranium Enrichment in All Winter 2026 Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

gold investing

WGC: Global Gold ETF Flows Remain Positive in H1 2026

lithium investing

Howard Klein: Winning the Critical Minerals Race Requires More Than New Mines

criticial metals investing

China Debuts Sovereign Mining Unit to Secure Key Minerals

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

battery metals investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Update on Mill License Application

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-03, and Confirms Continued Mineralization at the Wedge Deposit

energy investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Uranium Enrichment in All Winter 2026 Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project