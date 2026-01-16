Ventripoint Issues Shares for Payment of Debenture Interest

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 16, 2026 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.(TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) ("Ventripoint" or the "Corporation") a leader in AI-enhanced cardiac imaging solutions announces it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and issued 1,164,044 common shares ("Shares") to satisfy debenture interest payment obligations of $104,752 of interest owing on certain outstanding Convertible Debentures issued by the Corporation on May 10, 2024, June 28, 2024, September 20, 2024, January 17, 2025, February 7, 2025, and March 21, 2025. The Convertible Debentures bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum, payable every 6 months. The Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.09, in accordance with TSXV Policy, and are subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day. The issuance of the Shares will not create a control person of the Corporation.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS+™ products are powered by its proprietary knowledge-based reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
