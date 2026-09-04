VAST Data and CrowdStrike Deliver First-of-Its-Kind Cybersecurity Across the AI Operating System

VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, and XvC7qvMJmQM_7POkVMinzTcnmja7PRyx1ns-j3WgbWnFyljLcOxLxNHVMeBnXbVI4uxDoEwuWNCu0XxEE7tDv3cyO-VmesJtbxFdY=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced new integrations that will bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity across the infrastructure, data and AI workloads supporting production AI.
VAST's industry-leading AI infrastructure platform natively supports the CrowdStrike Falcon® sensor, establishing a foundation for deeper integrations with Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon® Guardian, CrowdStrike's new AI Detection and Response (AIDR) solution, across the VAST AI Operating System. Together, VAST and CrowdStrike are integrating security across the systems running AI, access to the proprietary data that fuels it, and the data pipelines preparing that information for AI applications.
As enterprises operationalize AI, these environments are becoming increasingly interconnected, creating new security challenges as sensitive data moves between infrastructure, users, models and agents. By combining VAST's visibility into data activity with CrowdStrike's industry-leading threat intelligence, detection and response, organizations will be able to identify risk with greater context and investigate potential threats across their AI environments.
VAST and CrowdStrike are integrating the Falcon platform with the VAST AI OS to:
- Better Protect the Infrastructure Powering AI: The VAST AI OS is deeply integrating its data infrastructure platform with native support for the Falcon sensor, bringing CrowdStrike protection directly into the VAST environments supporting mission-critical enterprise AI workloads.
- Turn Data Access Telemetry into Actionable Security Intelligence: VAST audit telemetry will integrate directly with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, combining detailed visibility into how users and machines access enterprise data with CrowdStrike's threat intelligence and detection capabilities. Security teams will be able to correlate activity across the VAST AI OS with the broader cyber environment to identify anomalous behavior, investigate incidents and better understand the scope of potential threats.
- Embed AI-Native Protection Directly into Data Pipelines: Falcon Guardian will integrate with VAST InsightEngine, leveraging the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, to bring threat detection into the pipelines preparing enterprise data for AI. As InsightEngine ingests, processes and enriches data for AI knowledge bases and workflows, organizations will be able to use Guardian to identify sensitive or risky information and surface potentially harmful activity before it reaches downstream AI systems.
"The security boundary for AI can't stop at the infrastructure. Enterprises need to understand who is accessing their data, how that data is moving through AI pipelines and what is happening when applications and models interact with it," said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO at VAST Data. "Together with CrowdStrike, we're bringing security across each of those layers. By combining the VAST AI Operating System with the intelligence of the Falcon platform, customers can build AI environments where security is part of the architecture from the foundation through the AI pipeline."
"AI is reshaping the enterprise, and security has to extend everywhere AI operates," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. "By bringing CrowdStrike into the VAST AI Operating System, we're extending Falcon protection across the infrastructure, data and AI pipelines powering the next generation of enterprise AI. VAST Data is one of the most innovative AI infrastructure software companies on the market – secured by CrowdStrike."
Protecting Enterprise Data Across the AI Lifecycle
The VAST AI OS spans the infrastructure managing enterprise data and the workflows that make that data usable for AI. InsightEngine ingests, processes and enriches unstructured data for use by models and agents, providing a natural integration point for CrowdStrike Falcon Guardian.
For example, as data is ingested into AI knowledge bases, the integration with Falcon Guardian can help identify and classify sensitive information such as personally identifiable information (PII). As users, agents and applications interact with AI systems, CrowdStrike can also detect threats such as prompt injection, jailbreak attempts and other malicious activity, helping organizations identify risk across both the data feeding AI and the activity around it.
The integrations will also be demonstrated within an NVIDIA-powered AI factory, showing how CrowdStrike protection can be integrated with a VAST-powered data pipeline supporting accelerated AI workloads. The demonstration brings the three technologies together in a production-oriented environment, illustrating how enterprises can strengthen protection around proprietary data as it is prepared and used for AI.
Availability
Native CrowdStrike Falcon sensor support for VAST is certified and available today. VAST integrations with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Guardian are available in private preview. Learn more by visiting https://www.vastdata.com/partners/crowdstrike.
Additional Resources
- PARTNER PAGE: VAST + CrowdStrike
- FAL.CON 2026 Session: Secure AI at the Foundation from Data to Runtime with VAST Data and CrowdStrike
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes descriptions of products, features, and functionality not currently generally available. These references are provided for informational purposes only. The development, release, and timing of all features or functionality remain at our sole discretion and may change without notice. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customers should make purchasing decisions based only on services and features that are currently generally available. For more information on our existing offerings please talk to your CrowdStrike representative.
About VAST Data
VAST Data is the AI Operating System company – powering the next generation of intelligent systems with a unified software infrastructure stack that was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of AI. The VAST AI OS consolidates foundational data and compute services and agentic execution into one scalable platform, enabling organizations to deploy and facilitate communication between AI agents, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows at global scale. Built on VAST's breakthrough DASE architecture – the world's first true parallel distributed system architecture that eliminates tradeoffs between performance, scale, simplicity, and resilience – VAST has transformed its modern infrastructure into a global fabric for reasoning AI. Learn more at vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.
Austin Weedfall VAST Data press@vastdata.com