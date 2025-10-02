VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM) held on Sept. 29, 2025.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors and the following officers have been appointed by the Company for the coming year:

Kristien Davenport, Director and CEO

Gilles Dupuis, Director, COO, member of the Audit Committee

Andre Gauthier, Director – Independent, member of the Audit Committee

James Tansey, Director – Independent, member of the Audit Committee

Tony Giuliano – CFO

Rachel Skoda – Corporate Secretary

Kristien Davenport, CEO and Director, stated: "The Board and management team at VanadiumCorp remain committed to advancing the Company's strategic initiatives through the development of its critical mineral resources and projects to produce value for both our shareholders and stakeholders."

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is a Canadian critical metals exploration company with 100% ownership of two strategic properties in Québec: its flagship Lac Doré property and the Iron-T property. The Lac Doré deposit, located near Chibougamau, is recognized as one of North America's premier undeveloped vanadium mineral resources. The Iron-T deposit, located in the Matagami Mining Camp, shares remarkably similar geology with the Lac Doré Vanadium Project, which is distinguished by exceptionally low impurity levels and outstanding metallurgical recoveries. Together, these assets reflect VanadiumCorp's commitment to securing a sustainable and reliable supply of critical minerals for North America.

In parallel with its exploration activities, VanadiumCorp is advancing its proprietary VanadiumCorp Electrochem Processing Technology (VEPT), designed to extract vanadium, titanium, and potentially high-grade iron from vanadiferous titanomagnetite deposits. Successful implementation of VEPT is expected to enable a stable, long-term supply of critical metals and provide high-quality vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production.

To support this initiative, VanadiumCorp has constructed its initial electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec. This facility will serve two key functions: evaluating the quality of extracted materials from its mineral assets and initiating commercial-scale production of electrolytes for long-duration Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs).

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

"Kristien Davenport "

President, CEO and Director


info@vanadiumcorp.com

www.vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business. and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

VanadiumCorp Resource IncVRB:CCTSX:VRBBattery Metals Investing
VRB:CC
The Conversation (0)
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – February 26, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to $800,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United States of America through a strategic collaboration and distribution agreement with the current largest SNC battery manufacturer AMPower, a subsidiary of the Chilwee Group.

Highlights

- Altech signs collaboration agreement with AMPower for early market entry into Europe, Australia and the USA

- AMPower presently produces conventional zebra design sodium nickel chloride batteries for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) and are developing BESS and traction batteries

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) batteries use the same sodium nickel chloride chemistry, but are especially designed for high performance energy storage systems (ESS)

- Altech and AMPower will cooperate on sodium nickel BESS development. Each partner will have the authority to distribute the co-developed BESS under its own brand

- AMPower will manufacture energy storage packs in accordance with Altech specifications and supervision under Altech branding and distribution

- Altech gains immediate market entry and presence for sodium nickel chloride batteries to establish its energy storage battery market especially in Europe and Australia

- CERENERGY(R) cell technology I/P will not be shared with AMPower

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh battery project development in Germany remains on track

- Preliminary funding approval from the German Government for 46.7 million Euro having been received

Chilwee is the third largest e-mobility battery manufacturer in China, with an annual turnover of US$20 billion, 23,000 employees, and production capabilities spanning lead-acid, lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and next-generation battery technologies. AMPower currently manufactures conventional Zebra-type sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) solid-state batteries-using the same chemistry as CERENERGY(R)-but mainly for the small Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) industrial market. AMPower was originally established as a joint venture with General Electric to produce sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries under the Durathon brand.

In the initial phase, AMPower will produce sodium nickel chloride solid state UPS batteries for Altech which will be under Altech brand, supervision and specification for distribution across Australia, Europe, and the USA. This strategy provides a faster pathway to cash flow for Altech.

This will strengthen the market presence and branding of Altech while the company advances and secures funding for its CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh energy storage project in Germany.

Several battery models that will be offered by Altech immediately are shown above. These sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries are completely fireproof, featured long cycle life, and operate reliably in both extreme heat and cold. A key advantage of these sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries is their capacity to stay fully charged, idle, and instantly ready for discharge for more than 10 years-without the need for regular maintenance or the frequent replacements required by leadacid, lithium-ion or Ni-Cad batteries. These UPS batteries also serve a unique niche in explosion-proof environments or locations where lithium-ion batteries are restricted or banned. To capture this market, Altech has recruited a team of experienced marketing professionals to drive the sales process.

ESS Batteries

In the second phase, AMPower, with its available production capacity, intends to manufacture sodium nickel chloride batteries for the household, industrial, and grid-scale energy storage markets.

AMPower currently has a production capacity of approximately 100 MWh per annum, with the ability to scale up to 200 MWh per annum. Altech and AMPower will cooperate on small and medium size sodium nickel BESS development. Each partner will have the authority to distribute the codeveloped BESS under its own brand. AMPower will produce sodium nickel chloride BESS for Altech, under Altech brand and sales managed by Altech in the three key markets Europe, Australia and the USA. This arrangement will generate additional cash flow over and above the UPS sales, while building product credibility and brand recognition, paving the way for the CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh large scale industrial energy storage project in Germany.

This collaboration fast-tracks the commercialisation of Altech's sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) solid-state battery technology, enabling immediate production of Altech-branded battery packs to meet growing customer demand, reinforced by strong interest from existing offtake partners. Crucially, the arrangement excludes any transfer or sharing of Altech's proprietary IKTS CERENERGY(R) battery cell technology with AMPower, ensuring complete protection of Altech's intellectual property. And vice versa, AMPower will not transfer or share AMPowers Durathon(R) battery cell technology with Altech, ensuring complete protection of the intellectual property of GE and Chilwee.

Under the agreement, AMPower will manufacture the battery cells, integrate the battery management and thermal systems, and assemble the grid-ready battery packs. AMPower will also provide customers with the required warranties and performance guarantees for the grid systems. Altech will define the technical specifications and operational modes tailored to a range of energy storage and BESS applications, while overseeing production, branding, regional certifications, marketing, and distribution across Europe, the United States, and Australia. All products produced by AMPower on requirements of Altech will be marketed under the Altech brand and interface, and will comply with international battery standards. This collaboration positions Altech to fast-track its entry into the grid battery market and establish an immediate commercial presence across its key regions.

BENEFITS FOR AMPOWER

AMPower's current facility is operating at an annual production rate of approximately 100 MWh, primarily supplying the small-scale UPS commercial market with 20-30 kWh battery units. The company has the ability to scale production to 200 MWh per annum with minimal additional capital investment. By supplying Altech's grid-scale battery packs, AMPower will be able to substantially increase its individual cell production volumes, unlocking greater economies of scale and reducing overall unit costs. Altech will provide the sales expansion needed to drive this market entry and support the ramp-up of AMPower's operations.

BENEFITS FOR ALTECH

Altech's new go-to-market strategy is designed to accelerate commercial progress and operational readiness while delivering early financial returns. By launching UPS and grid-scale battery packs ahead of commissioning its CERENERGY(R) plant in Germany, Altech will establish a steady revenue stream to offset operational costs and reduce reliance on external funding during the transition to full-scale production. Early market entry enables Altech to build a customer base across key regions-including Australia, Europe, and the United States-while strengthening brand recognition and market credibility.

This first-mover advantage also mitigates risks from competing battery technologies, as Altech's sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) batteries gain real-world application experience ahead of rivals.

The collaboration further provides Altech with direct exposure to battery production and systems integration, offering hands-on experience in areas such as BESS assembly, energy management systems, and system thermal control. These practical insights will support the refinement and optimisation of Altech's CERENERGY(R) battery packs.

SAME CHEMISTRY - ORIGINAL TECHNOLOGY

ZEBRA cells originally designed in the early 90s employ the same sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl) cell chemistry that forms the basis of Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology, however with an entirely different geometry and use profile. This proven chemistry is inherently non-flammable, highly tolerant of extreme temperatures, and delivers long cycle life with stable performance. ZEBRA batteries are particularly well suited for UPS systems and smaller energy storage applications.

CERENERGY(R) represents the next generation of sodium nickel chloride technology, featuring an advanced tubular design that enhances thermal management, improves electrochemical efficiency, and delivers higher energy density beside simplifying the manufacturing process whilst increasing quality, reliability and performance. Its simplified architecture reduces inactive material, substantially lowers system costs, and increases reliability-making it a scalable and robust solution for grid - scale stationary energy storage. Notably, the new cell design delivers a 2.6-fold increase in capacity, rising from 38 Ah to 100 Ah, marking a significant leap in performance. In addition CERENERGY(R) feature a number of other improvements in terms of material composition, electrode design and composition, which are part of the confidential IP and shall not be publicised.

Importantly, the cooperation with AMPower ZEBRA UPS batteries followed by small and medium size energy storage systems with the branding of Altech helps build market acceptance of sodium nickel chloride technology while fully complementing, rather than competing with, the development of the CERENERGY(R) grid scale battery storage production project in Germany.

Altech Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said:

"Altech is experiencing exceptional interest in our sodium nickel chloride solid-state battery technology, especially from customers seeking safer, more reliable alternatives to lithium-ion. These batteries are inherently fireproof, perform reliably in extreme temperatures, and offer strong environmental credentials - making them an ideal fit for the needs of the stationary energy storage market. Growing concerns over battery fire risks, particularly in data centres and AI facilities, are further accelerating demand. Our collaboration with AMPower enables immediate production, and our offtake customers are eager to secure supply. With special focus on UPS as well as small and medium size energy storage this early market entry strategy is augmenting and not competing with the large scale grid energy storage Cerenergy Battery strategy. By moving quickly to meet this demand, Altech is positioning itself as a leader in what we see as the next major wave in battery storage innovation."

To view details of the Agreement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PEUQAPMZ



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional Investment

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,988,000 (collectively, the " Offering ") comprised of: (i) 7,100,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.28 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,988,000, and, (ii) 4,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Download the PDF here.

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

Related News

Energy Investing

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Gold Investing

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Copper Investing

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Uranium Investing

Western Australia Reviews Uranium Mining Ban As Nuclear Energy Investment Grows

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands