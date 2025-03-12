Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Vanadiumcorp Approved to Settle Debt for Shares

Vanadiumcorp Approved to Settle Debt for Shares

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 1 2 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 19, 2025 news release the Company is pleased to announced that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to settle $74,174.59 of debt by issuing 593,397 $0.125 common shares of the Company.  The Company has now issued 595,397 $0.125 common shares to various creditors.

The Shares for Debt transaction is a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under MI 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction.  The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirement of MI-61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt transaction are subject to a four-month plus one day hold from the date of issue.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which includes vanadium feedstock for its inaugural electrolyte production facility situated in Val-des-Sources, Quebec. This electrolyte plant will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of outputs from the Lac Doré pilot plant and facilitating the recycling of electrolyte. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

"Kristien Davenport"

President and Director

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.

Company contact information:

Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

VRB:CC
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – February 26, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to $800,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM PORTFOLIO HEDGED AMID TRUMP TARIFF CONCERNS

(TheNewswire)

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - MARCH 12 th 2025 American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) states its commitment to strengthening the United States lithium supply, a critical mineral essential for electric vehicles, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing. As demand for domestic lithium sources grows, securing reliable resources is vital for the nation's clean energy and technology future. With the potential for new tariffs on lithium imports under the Trump administration, American Salars has positioned itself to secure a stable, tariff-free lithium supply through its Black Rock South Lithium Project in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is working with Laurentia Exploration to fine tune the next drill program with both infill drilling and step-out holes on the Graal property, the Company's strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its 2025 maiden drill program at the Radar Project, located near the town of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. This program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion with early indications suggesting it is completely undeformed and contains its original primary magmatic textures from over 1 billion years ago. The Dykes River intrusion (Gower 2017), which hosts the entirety of the Radar Ti-V project, has been historically mapped over an area of 160km 2 which is similar in size to Greenland's Skargaard intrusion. This size underscores the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11  March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Download the PDF here.

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. The results include a high grade sample of 28.7 % Cg (Graphite Carbon) from the Company's claims in the north-central part of the Tetepisca graphite district.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: These results demonstrate yet another at surface target area on Tetepisca that could become a significant graphite deposit. It sits just 4.5 km from the Uatnan resource pit, which is probably the best graphite deposit in North America. With Chinese exports severely restricted, and East African production disrupted and mired in bureaucracy, North American sources of graphite are becoming the obvious answer to the North American industrial base and defence industries. Tetepisca is one of very few projects on the continent that could make any type of impact on the looming graphite shortage.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×