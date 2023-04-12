ValOre Files Technical Report for the Angilak Property, Nunavut Territory, Canada and Applies for Option and Warrant Repricing

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the filing a technical report, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for the Company's Angilak Property ("Angilak"), titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Angilak Property, Kivalliq Region, Nunavut, Canada" (the "Technical Report") and dated March 31, 2023 (with an effective date of March 1, 2023).

The Technical Report was prepared and compiled for Valore Metals Corp. and Labrador Uranium by independent representatives of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Michael B. Dufresne, and Philo Schoeman, each of whom is a "qualified person" (within the meaning of NI 43-101). The Technical Report supersedes the prior technical report on the Project dated March 1, 2013, and was completed as a part of the March 14, 2023 Definitive Agreement to sell 100% interest in Angilak to Labrador Uranium. CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 14, 2023.

The Technical Report can be found on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Option and Warrant Repricing

ValOre has submitted an application for TSX Venture Exchange approval for the repricing of 11,550,000 options and 11,700,000 warrants granted and up to 8,750,000 warrants to be issued upon closing of the current ValOre private placement. See schedule of the proposed number of options and warrants and respective exercise prices and expiration dates below.

Options proposed for repricing

Number of Options Current Exercise Price Expiry Date
3,525,000 $0.25 September 6, 2024
1,425,000 $0.30 August 10, 2023
6,600,000 $0.45 December 9, 2024

Warrants proposed for repricing

Number of Warrants Current Exercise Price Expiry Date
3,525,000 $0.25 September 6, 2024
1,575,000 $0.30 August 10, 2023
6,600,000 $0.45 December 9, 2024
8,750,000 $0.30 Will be dated upon close of current private placement

The repricing of the options and warrants would only be completed subsequent to the closing of ValOre's previously announced disposition of the Angilak Property to Labrador Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR). In order to reflect the new value of ValOre's equity after completion of the transaction, the Company intends to re-price the exercise price of the options and warrants to equal the ten (10) day volume-weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V commencing on the first full trading day after the closing of the disposition of Angilak.

The Company intends to seek the requisite disinterested shareholder approval for the option and warrant repricing required under Exchange policies at its upcoming shareholder meeting to be held on May 12, 2023. There is no assurance that ValOre will receive Exchange and / or disinterested shareholder approval to reprice the options and warrants. Certain options and warrants are held by insiders and related parties, and as such, would constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, such actions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the options and / or warrants, exceeds 25 per cent of the company's market capitalization.

About Valore Metals Corp.

Valore Metals Corp. (TSX V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre's team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

The Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au ( CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jim Paterson"

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

Valore Metals Corp.

For further information about Valore Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com .

Valore Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.


Valore Metals (TSXV:VO)

Valore Metals


Valore Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") examining the potential application of the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining method at the Company's 25.17% owned Midwest project ("Midwest"). The Concept Study was prepared by Denison during 2022 and was formally issued to the Midwest Joint Venture ("MWJV") in early 2023. Based on the positive results of the Concept Study, the MWJV has now provided Denison with approval to complete additional ISR-related evaluation work for Midwest in 2023. View PDF version .

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Q1 operations and activities related to ramp up at its Lost Creek In-Situ Recovery Project ("Lost Creek") and ongoing construction at its Casper, Wyoming Operations Headquarters

The Company announced in December 2022 that we have secured sufficient long-term sales commitments to warrant ramp up of operations at Lost Creek to levels sufficient to deliver into those contracts. With sales commitments currently totaling 3.2 million pounds U3O8 through 2028 (600,000 pounds U3O8 per year beginning in 2024, +/- a small flex) we would like to detail recent and ongoing activities that will enable us to meet our production targets.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Mr. Cash will present an update about Lost Creek as we ramp up construction and development operations to deliver into recently secured off-take sales agreements. Additionally, Mr. Cash looks forward to providing a progress report on the construction of our centralized construction facility and chemistry laboratory in Casper, Wyoming. He will also discuss our ongoing and innovative R&D projects. One of the new technologies would result in an additional 90% reduction of disposed water - beyond gains we have already achieved with our first-in-industry Class V system. A second project, on which we have filed a patent application, has the potential to significantly reduce wellfield drill rig time and costs as well as further reducing the already light environmental impact of our recovery methods.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, the "Company") today announced the closing of a first tranche, in the amount of $2.918 million for 14,590,000 Units, of the previously announced (See ValOre news on April 5, 2023) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 17,500,000 (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,500,000.

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Helios property covering 12,835 hectares of prospective uranium exploration ground in the northern Athabasca Basin.  The property was acquired by staking and is 100% owned by Cosa Resources with no encumbrances

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the intent to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 17,500,000 (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

