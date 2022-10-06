Lithium Investing News

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, " Allkem" or the " Company" ) and the International Finance Corporation (" IFC ") have agreed on a non-binding term sheet for a project financing facility (" IFC loan ") for the wholly Allkem owned Sal de Vida Project located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IFC has proposed a US$200 million project finance facility to support Allkem's development of Sal de Vida Stage 1
  • IFC's environmental and social performance requirements are globally recognised and will complement the ESG standards already adopted at Sal de Vida by Allkem
  • Subject to finalisation of commercial terms and other key outstanding items including final Board approval by both IFC and Allkem, the facility is expected to reach financial close by late CY22

Managing Director and CEO, Martin Perez de Solay said, "We are already in a strong financial position to self-fund the Sal de Vida project however we saw an opportunity to further improve the financing structure for Sal de Vida and partner with IFC, an institution with decades of experience providing finance and sustainable business solutions in the mining space."

"Sal de Vida is expected to generate significant economy-wide benefits that will improve the fiscal outlook, economic performance and social outcomes at national, regional and local community levels."

PROJECT FINANCING

IFC's proposed investment comprises a US$200 million debt package, including up to US$100 million from IFC for a tenor of up to 9 years and the remainder funded by a syndicate of commercial banks.

The IFC loan and its key terms reflect current market conditions for this facility type, loan size, tenor and region.

IFC's proposed financing structure will provide Sal de Vida with a diversified international lender group in a syndicated loan agreement at the asset level and will help de-risk the capital structure of the project.

IFC's Performance Standards are globally recognised as a benchmark for environmental and social risk management in the private sector. IFC has eight Performance Standards: Risk Management, Labour, Resource Efficiency, Community, Land Resettlement, Biodiversity, Indigenous People and Cultural Heritage.

A robust and detailed environmental assessment was conducted by IFC, including the assessment of brine extraction and water usage and the associated monitoring and mitigation plan. Allkem technical teams participated in the process and will work to implement the IFC's Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP).

IFC technical assessment through senior consulting firms validated the project scope, cost and schedule and has provided a detailed risk analysis to ensure proper mitigation plans are established.

Next steps

Subject to finalisation of facility terms, legal due diligence, approval from the Allkem Board of Directors, approval by IFC Management and World Bank Group Board of Directors the facility is expected to close before the end of 2022.

ABOUT IFC

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Working in more than 100 countries, IFC uses their capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of current global issues. For more information, visit www.ifc.org .

SAL DE VIDA PROJECT

The Sal de Vida Stage 1 Project is designed to produce 15ktpa of predominately battery grade lithium carbonate. The 2022 Feasibility Study estimated capital expenditure to be US$271 million and cash operating costs of US$3,612 per tonne. Construction commenced in January 2022.

Stage 1 project economics include pre-tax Net Present Value of US$1.23 billion at a 10% discount rate, pre-tax internal rate of return of 50% and a payback period of 1.75 years from the start of commercial production.

As at 30 June 2022, Allkem had US$664 million of free cash and cash equivalents available for the development of Sal de Vida and its other growth projects.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.


Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: + 61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect



info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This investor ASX/TSX release ( Release ) has been prepared by Allkem Limited (ACN 112 589 910) (the Company or Allkem ). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX ) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au .

This Release does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this Release constitutes investment, legal, tax, accounting or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ( Corporations Act ). Readers or recipients of this Release should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in the Company, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own individual investment objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional investment, legal, taxation and accounting advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.

This Release does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, any Shares or any other financial product. Further, this Release does not constitute financial product, investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) or recommendation, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

The distribution of this Release in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Past performance information given in this Release is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Forward Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk of further changes in government regulations, policies or legislation; the risks associated with the continued implementation of the merger between the Company and Galaxy Resources Ltd, risks that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of the Company's projects; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; uncertainty in the estimation, economic viability, recoverability and processing of mineral resources; risks associated with development of the Company Projects; unexpected capital or operating cost increases; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones at the Company's Projects; risks associated with investment in publicly listed companies, such as the Company; and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or relevant listing rules of the ASX, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Release to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Nothing in this Release shall under any circumstances (including by reason of this Release remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other Release or publication with respect to the subject matter of this Release), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since the date of this Release.

Competent Person Statement
Any information in this announcement relating to Sal de Vida scientific or technical information, production targets or forecast financial information derived from a production target is extracted from the ASX Announcement entitled "Sal de Vida capacity increased to 45ktpa in two stages" released on 4 April 2022 which is available to view on www.allkem.co and www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the scientific or technical information, production targets or the forecast financial information derived from a production target in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Not for release or distribution in the United States
This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement or anything attached to this announcement shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable U.S. state securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Allkem LtdAKE:CAASX:AKELithium Investing
AKE:CA
Allkem - Mt Cattlin Resource Drilling Update

Allkem - Mt Cattlin Resource Drilling Update

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE the Company ) is pleased to provide an update on the resource extension drilling program currently underway at its Mt Cattlin spodumene operation in Western Australia.

The drilling program consists of three phases as described below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allkem - Appointment of Peter Coleman as Director and Chair-elect

Allkem - Appointment of Peter Coleman as Director and Chair-elect

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the " Company ") advises that Mr Peter Coleman has been appointed as a Director of Allkem effective 3 October 2022 and will assume the role of Chair from Martin Rowley who has indicated he will retire from the Board at the close of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") to be held on 15 November 2022.

In welcoming Peter to the Allkem Board, current Chair Martin Rowley commented, " Peter is an outstanding successor to the Allkem Chair, having demonstrated throughout his career the attributes necessary to guide Allkem through its next growth phase. He is ideally suited to lead the Company's successful delivery of its strategy to triple production by 2026 and maintain at least 10% of global market share in the medium term. The Board and I are delighted to welcome Peter ."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allkem - Retirement of Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard

Allkem - Retirement of Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the " Company ") advises Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard will retire from the Board effective 3 October 2022.

Mr Hubbard was appointed as a Director of Allkem Limited ("formerly Orocobre ") in November 2012 and was appointed as Chair in July 2016. Following the merger with Galaxy Resources Limited (" Galaxy ") in 2021, Mr Hubbard assumed the role of Deputy Chair.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
2022 Annual General Meeting Information

2022 Annual General Meeting Information

Allkem Limited (ASXTSX: AKE the Company ) announces the following indicative key dates for the remainder of 2022.

Date Event
4 October 2022 Last date for nomination of Directors
14 October 2022 Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting
15 November 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results

Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE the Company ) provides financial results for the Allkem Group ( the Group ) for the full year ended 30 June 2022 which includes results of the former Galaxy assets for the 10-month period post-merger date, between 25 August 2021 to 30 June 2022.

Record financial results have been achieved in the first year of the highly successful merger of Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Resources. The merger has generated substantial value through the combination of outstanding operating assets and development projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 , at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com .

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada : (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from November 1, 2022 until November 15, 2022 .

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada : (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301642943.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Work Program Commences At Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to announce that its work program at the Gorge Lithium exploration project located in the Georgia Lake Area, Thunder Bay North Mining District of Ontario, Canada (the “Gorge Lithium Project” or “Project”) has commenced.
Keep reading...Show less
person looking at plans on a table

Asia Pacific Has Strategic Opportunity to Scale Up EV Battery Raw Materials

Asia Pacific has been at the centre of the lithium-ion battery supply chain, with China leading the way in many aspects while Japan and Korea have had a legacy role as well.

But as the world prepares to meet the increasing demand from the green energy transition, the region now has an opportunity to scale up the supply of key battery raw materials, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite.

Australia is a top lithium producer, while Indonesia currently has a strong position on the nickel and cobalt markets. China dominates most of the refining for these metals and accounts for the majority of natural flake graphite production.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
United States : 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Participant Access code: 527598
*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator. Please include this when sending details to participants.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Q3 2022 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: November 3, 2022
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL (Public):
For inclusion in your invitations to webcast attendees.
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/735285311

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
Canada : 1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 900408

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-wednesday-november-2-2022-301640222.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Results Confirm Significant Colina West Lithium Discovery 18.71m @ 1.32% Li2o And Ultra High-Grade Intersections From Colina Resource Drilling

further High-Grade Intersections From Colina Resource Drilling8.45m @ 3.57% Li2o Including 4.17m @ 5.79% Li2o

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm the discovery of a new lithium mineralised zone, some 500m west of the Colina prospect, and also provides an update on the program of resource definition drilling and other studies currently ongoing at the Company’s 100% owned high-grade Colina Lithium Prospect (“Colina”) (Appendix 1 and Figure 1).
Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Cancet Exploration And Drilling Update: More Strong Results As Rigs Head To Site

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration and drilling progress at its flagship Cancet project in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×