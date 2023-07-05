Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Uranium Royalty Announces Graduation to TSX

Uranium Royalty Announces Graduation to TSX

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSXV: URC) (" URC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") for the listing of its common shares (" Shares ") and common share purchase warrants expiring December 6, 2024 (" Warrants ") on the TSX.

The Company's Shares and Warrants will begin trading on the TSX effective July 6, 2023 , and will continue to trade under the stock symbols " URC " and " URC.WT ", respectively.

As a result of the graduation of URC to the TSX, its Shares and Warrants will no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, effective as of market close on July 5, 2023 . Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing.

Scott Melbye , the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Since our initial public offering in 2019, we have sought to build shareholder value as the only pure play publicly traded uranium focused royalty and streaming company. The graduation to the TSX is another milestone and we are pleased to commence trading on the TSX, a significant marketplace for capital and premier exchange for resource-focused companies. We believe that together with our existing NASDAQ listing, we are well positioned to increase our capital markets visibility as we continue to execute our long-term strategies in the exciting, and resurgent, uranium and nuclear energy industries."

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is the world's only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company and the only pure-play uranium listed company on the NASDAQ. URC provides investors with uranium commodity price exposure through strategic acquisitions in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity in uranium companies, as well as through trading of physical uranium. The Company is well positioned as a capital provider to an industry needing massive investments in global productive capacity to meet the growing need for uranium as fuel for carbon-free nuclear energy. URC has deep industry knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable securities laws, including statements regarding expected listing of Shares and Warrants on the TSX. Forward-looking information includes statements that address or discuss activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Statements constituting forward-looking information reflect the current expectations and beliefs of the Company's management. These statements involve significant uncertainties, known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors and, therefore, actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, any market emergency risk effecting publication of exchange bulletins and other risks described in filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking information and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-royalty-announces-graduation-to-tsx-301869815.html

SOURCE Uranium Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/05/c9628.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Uranium Royalty Corp.UROYNASDAQ:UROYEnergy Investing
UROY
The Conversation (0)
Uranium Royalty Corp. Completes Acquisition of U.S. Uranium Royalty Portfolio from Anfield Energy Inc. and Expands Physical Uranium Holdings

Uranium Royalty Corp. Completes Acquisition of U.S. Uranium Royalty Portfolio from Anfield Energy Inc. and Expands Physical Uranium Holdings

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSXV: URC) (" URC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced acquisition from Anfield Energy Inc. (" Anfield ") of a portfolio of royalties on U.S. projects consisting of:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the "Meeting"), that was held virtually on June 30, 2023, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 118,091,079 common shares representing 60.507% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF)  (" Forum ") are pleased to announce they have completed an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of 1,353 line-km were surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The survey was conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within six weeks from Axiom Exploration Group and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Airborne geophysical survey to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have completed an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of 1,353 line-km were surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The survey was conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within six weeks from Axiom Exploration Group and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidated Uranium Commences Drilling and Reopening of the Underground at the Tony M Mine

Consolidated Uranium Commences Drilling and Reopening of the Underground at the Tony M Mine

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce the commencement of comprehensive work programs at CUR's 100%-owned Tony M Mine ("Tony M") in southeastern Utah. Tony M is one of three past producing uranium mines in Utah owned by CUR, and is a large-scale, fully developed and permitted underground mine that produced nearly one million pounds of U 3 O 8 during two different periods of operation from 1979-1984 and from 2007-2008. The work programs being initiated follow key recommendations highlighted by SLR International Corporation ("SLR") in a technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Tony M Project, Utah, USA" dated effective September 9, 2022 (the "Technical Report").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides an Update on Its Saskatchewan Exploration Portfolio

Purepoint Uranium Provides an Update on Its Saskatchewan Exploration Portfolio

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today published its 2023 Portfolio Handbook providing a comprehensive review of each of its 10 exploration projects in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

In addition to providing an overview of Saskatchewan's uranium industry, the Handbook provides a detailed description of each of the projects, historic work performed to date, priority targets and next steps.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

High-Grade Manganese Rock Chip Samples Up To 54% Mn At The Wandanya Project

AX8 Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint In The Prospective East Pilbara Region

Firetail Signs Binding Terms Sheet For Acquisition Of Peru Copper Projects

Related News

manganese investing

High-Grade Manganese Rock Chip Samples Up To 54% Mn At The Wandanya Project

Nickel Investing

Ardea Kalgoorlie Nickel Project MOU with Sumitomo Metal Mining, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Mitsui & Co.

Copper Investing

Firetail Signs Binding Terms Sheet For Acquisition Of Peru Copper Projects

Lithium Investing

Monaro Lithium Project Acquisition Presentation

Uranium Investing

Maiden Uranium Resource & Exploration Target Update At Lo Herma ISR Project

Uranium Investing

Valor Agrees To Sell Picha And Charaque Copper Projects In Peru To Firetail Resources

×