Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 2, 2023, including the election of Directors

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 21, 2023 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Non-Votes

W. William Boberg

76,876,632

64.55

42,219,598

35.45

26,501,024

John W. Cash

117,098,732

98.32

1,997,499

1.68

26,501,023

Rob Chang

102,183,298

85.80

16,912,933

14.20

26,501,023

James M. Franklin

98,883,806

78.83

25,212,425

21.17

26,501,023

Gary C. Huber

83,229,561

69.88

35,866,670

30.12

26,501,023

Thomas H. Parker

114,614,781

96.24

4,481,449

3.76

26,501,024

Kathy E. Walker

109,200,320

91.69

9,895,911

8.31

26,501,023

The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 75.39% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

Renewal of the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan of the Company was approved by a majority of the votes represented (58.71%), after the exclusion of votes held by certain insiders and their affiliates.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur‑Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur‑Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
866.981.4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759338/Ur-Energy-Reports-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

