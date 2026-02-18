Upstart President to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Upstart President to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that Sanjay Datta, President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 1:50pm PT (4:50pm ET).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Upstart's investor relations website at ir.upstart.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the event.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar "relief" loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

Investors
Sonya Banerjee
ir@upstart.com

Press
Chantal Rapport
press@upstart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UPST
