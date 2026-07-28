Upstart Co-founder and CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Conference

Upstart Co-founder and CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Conference

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that Paul Gu, Co-founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Conference on Tuesday, August 11, at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Upstart's investor relations website at ir.upstart.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the event.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive loans, home equity lines of credit, and Upstart's new Cash Line product, a revolving line of credit. Upstart is based in Burlingame, California.

Investors
Sonya Banerjee
ir@upstart.com

Press
Eric Smith
press@upstart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Upstart HoldingsUPSTNGS:UPSTfintech investing
UPST
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report

SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECT

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Westport to Issue Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

Related News

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report

antimony investing

SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECT

gold investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

silver investing

Steve Penny: Silver at Key Inflection Point, What's Next for Price?

lithium investing

4 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks in 2026

cleantech investing

Westport to Issue Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

gold investing

LaFleur Minerals Achieves Major Milestone at Beacon Gold Mill