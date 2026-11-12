Upland Software to Attend the 7th Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week

Upland Software to Attend the 7th Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) ("Upland" or the "Company") announced that it will attend the 7 th Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week: 1x1 Event on Wednesday, November 18 and Thursday, November 19, 2026.

President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Nathaniel and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Simon will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. Interested investors should contact their Needham representative to schedule a meeting.

For more information on Upland Software, please visit investor.uplandsoftware.com .

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) provides an intelligence layer that unifies and contextualizes enterprise knowledge, content, and data, turning isolated information into actionable outcomes for every human and agent. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland's deep domain expertise to drive measurable, value-add outcomes, unlocking the full potential of AI as their organizations evolve.

For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .

Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Simon
512-960-1010
investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com

Media Contact:
Lloyd Berry
512-960-1010
media@uplandsoftware.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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