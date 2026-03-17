Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software, today announced it has earned 42 badges in G2's Spring 2026 market reports, showcasing impactful results and customer value delivered through its products. Upland Panviva and Upland RightAnswers, the company's leading AI-powered knowledge management solutions, secured many recognitions this season. Upland BA Insight , an AI enablement solution, continued to earn noteworthy badges, while AI-enabled cloud fax service, Upland InterFAX , also received many accolades.
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Upland Software Earns Over 40 Badges in G2's Spring 2026 Market Reports
"At Upland, every product decision starts with a commitment to helping our customers achieve better, AI-driven outcomes," said Dan Doman, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Upland Software. "Earning numerous recognitions in G2's Spring 2026 reports reflects the hard work of our teams who continually invest in improving our solutions and delivering technology that solves real business challenges. We're proud to support organizations with tools that streamline workflows, strengthen knowledge sharing, and drive measurable impact across their company."
A recent Panviva G2 reviewer said, "What I value most about Upland Panviva is its balance between power and practicality. I find that it is not only a platform full of features, but also very easy to use. From the first time I used it, I was impressed by how easily I could implement and integrate it. The excellent customer service I received was outstanding, as they were responsive and helpful, guiding us every step of the way. Now I want to use it all the time."
Badges earned by Upland products in the G2 Spring 2026 market reports include the following:
Adestra
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Marketing
BA Insight
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Enterprise Search Software
- Leader – Grid® Report for Enterprise Search Software
InGenius
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center
- Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Contact Center
InterFAX
- Leader – Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Small-Business Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Best Estimated ROI – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax
Panviva
- Fastest Implementation – Enterprise Implementation Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base | Spring 2026
- Best Estimated ROI – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
RightAnswers
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- Best Support – Enterprise Relationship Index for Knowledge Base
- Best Support – Enterprise Relationship Index for Knowledge Management
Second Street
- Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Most Implementable – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Grid® Report for Sweepstakes
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Small-Business Results Index for Lead Capture
- Easiest Admin – Small-Business Usability Index for Lead Capture
- Best Meets Requirements – Small-Business Usability Index for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Marketing
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
To learn more about Upland's products, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/products/ .
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software. Our solutions help enterprises unlock critical knowledge, automate content workflows, and drive measurable ROI—enhancing customer and employee experiences while supporting regulatory compliance. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland to solve complex challenges and provide a trusted path for AI adoption. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding future product development and our ongoing value to customers. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to Upland Software's most recent SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
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Media Contact
Lloyd Berry
media@uplandsoftware.com