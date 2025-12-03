Upland Software Earns 49 Badges in G2's Winter 2026 Market Reports

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software, today announced it has earned 49 badges in G2's Winter 2026 market reports, highlighting consistent value and customer validation for its products. Upland BA Insight , the company's AI enablement solution, increased earned badges this season, while AI-powered proposal management software, Upland Qvidian , continues to deliver impactful results. Upland Panviva also increased its badge count and Upland RightAnswers maintained its recognitions, proving ongoing value to customers leveraging AI-powered knowledge management.
"These G2 badges are especially meaningful because they come directly from customer feedback," said Dan Doman, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Upland Software. "They affirm that our solutions are making a difference in how teams operate day to day—from improving knowledge management to streamlining complex business workflows. Our priority is to continue delivering AI-powered technology that solves real-world problems, and this recognition confirms we're delivering on that promise together with our customers."
A recent RightAnswers G2 reviewer said, "I really appreciate the structure and the clean layout of the content, as well as how straightforward it is to set up and implement. Our customer support team relies on it regularly. We also make use of the reporting features to monitor usage and identify trends. Our point of contact has been phenomenal, and we feel well supported as we continue to use the software. We're looking forward to all the future releases."
Badges earned by Upland products in the G2 Winter 2026 market reports include the following:
Adestra
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- Leader – Momentum Grid® Report for Email Marketing
BA Insight
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Enterprise Search Software
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Enterprise Search Software
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Enterprise Search Software
InGenius
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center
- Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Contact Center
InterFAX
- Leader – Small-Business Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Online Fax
- Best Estimated ROI – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax
- Best Relationship – Relationship Index for Online Fax
Panviva
- High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base | Winter 2026
- Easiest to Use – Enterprise Usability Index for Customer Self-Service
- Best Estimated ROI – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
PSA
- Leader – Canada Regional Grid® Report for Professional Services Automation
Qvidian
- Leader – Enterprise Grid® Report for Proposal
RightAnswers
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- Best Support – Enterprise Relationship Index for Knowledge Base
- Best Support – Enterprise Relationship Index for Knowledge Management
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
Second Street
- Best Meets Requirements – Small-Business Usability Index for Lead Capture
- Leader – Grid® Report for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Small-Business Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- Leader – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- Leader – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Most Implementable – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Small-Business Results Index for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid® Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Marketing
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
To learn more about Upland's products, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/products/ .
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software. Our solutions help enterprises unlock critical knowledge, automate content workflows, and drive measurable ROI—enhancing customer and employee experiences while supporting regulatory compliance. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland to solve complex challenges and provide a trusted path for AI adoption. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding future product development and our ongoing value to customers. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to Upland Software's most recent SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
