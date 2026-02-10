Upland Panviva's Sidekick Unveils AI Conversational Search to Elevate Enterprise Knowledge

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software, today announced the launch of AI Conversational Search for Upland Panviva Sidekick , a browser-based assistant that transforms how enterprises retrieve knowledge. By combining natural language processing with trusted organizational data, this release solves the critical challenge of balancing AI efficiency with strict regulatory compliance.
Panviva Sidekick's new AI Conversational Search allows frontline agents from credit union bank tellers to healthcare patient access directors to ask questions in plain English, just as they would a colleague, and receive immediate, accurate responses to questions. The tool builds upon an organization's existing, human-approved, compliance-driven knowledge base by leveraging a hybrid model of Retrieval Augmented Generation and Large Language Models. This approach significantly reduces the risk of AI hallucinations common in open-ended models, ensuring that agents in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and utilities receive only verified, policy-compliant information.
"Complex policy changes, driven by large-scale legislative shifts are changing the landscape for healthcare organizations and financial institutions, highlighting the critical need for AI-enabled technology in contact centers that are rooted in trust," said Dan Doman, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Upland. "AI Conversational Search gives frontline teams access to instant, compliant answers, so they have the trusted information they need right when it matters most. By adopting AI-enabled solutions, organizations can keep their contact centers current, compliant, and scalable to meet growing demands—truly a game changer for the future of service excellence."
Security and governance remain a central focus of Panviva's latest release. Unlike broad AI tools that may expose sensitive data, Sidekick respects existing permission structures. Agents are only served answers derived from content they are authorized to view. This distinct "human-in-the-loop" architecture ensures that while AI accelerates information retrieval, the accuracy and compliance of the answers are reviewed and approved by the organization's subject matter experts.
A recent G2 customer review stated, "Panviva is a solid tool for real-time resource management, especially in industries where accuracy and compliance are critical. It's great for reducing the time employees spend searching for information; everything is structured and easy to find, which is a lifesaver in fast-paced environments like customer support or healthcare, or IT support systems where I work."
AI Conversational Search functionality is embedded directly into the Sidekick browser extension, available for Chrome and Edge with no coding required. Agents can access AI search functionality, so they can ask and receive answers without leaving their CRM or web-based applications. By delivering easily digestible summaries and direct answers to agents' fingertips, Sidekick significantly reduces average handling times, enhances agent onboarding and training, and aligns with growing customer expectations.
Upland's AI Conversational Search for Panviva Sidekick is driving the next era of AI-enabled knowledge delivery for frontline workers in high-stakes, regulated environments. By combining AI-driven efficiency with robust compliance and security, organizations can confidently adapt to evolving policies and rising customer expectations. To learn more about AI Conversational Search in Panviva Sidekick, visit www.uplandsoftware.com/panviva/sidekick.
