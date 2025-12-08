Updated Lineup Announced for iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference December 9-10, 2025

Updated Lineup Announced for iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference December 9-10, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference will take place on December 9-10, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, December 10, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:
Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - December 9, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time

Company

Ticker

Webcast Link

9:00am

Digi Power X Inc.

NASDAQ: DGXX/TSXV: DGX

View Presentation

9:30am

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

NASDAQ: DYAI

View Presentation

10:00am

Strattec Security Corp

NASDAQ: STRT

View Presentation

10:30am

GameSquare Holdings Inc.

NASDAQ: GAME

View Presentation

11:00am

Birchtech Corp

OTCQB: BCHT

View Presentation

11:30am

WidePoint Corporation

NYSE AMEX: WYY

View Presentation

12:00pm

Ascent Industries Co.

NASDAQ: ACNT

View Presentation

12:30pm

RenovoRx Inc.

NASDAQ: RNXT

View Presentation

1:00pm

DocGo Inc.

NASDAQ: DCGO

View Presentation

1:30pm

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

NASDAQ: BOSC

View Presentation

2:00pm

Scienture Holdings, Inc.

NASDAQ: SCNX

View Presentation

2:30pm

Elauwit Connection Inc.

NASDAQ: ELWT

View Presentation

3:00pm

Mobilicom Ltd ADR

NASDAQ: MOB

View Presentation

3:30pm

Velo3D Inc.

NASDAQ: VELO

View Presentation

4:00pm

Flux Power Holdings Inc.

NASDAQ: FLUX

View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

