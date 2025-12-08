Updated Lineup Announced for iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference December 9-10, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference will take place on December 9-10, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.
The event begins on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, December 10, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.
How to Attend:
Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here
Conference Schedule - December 9, 2025 (All Times ET):
|
Time
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Webcast Link
|
9:00am
|
Digi Power X Inc.
|
NASDAQ: DGXX/TSXV: DGX
|
9:30am
|
Dyadic Applied BioSolutions
|
NASDAQ: DYAI
|
10:00am
|
Strattec Security Corp
|
NASDAQ: STRT
|
10:30am
|
GameSquare Holdings Inc.
|
NASDAQ: GAME
|
11:00am
|
Birchtech Corp
|
OTCQB: BCHT
|
11:30am
|
WidePoint Corporation
|
NYSE AMEX: WYY
|
12:00pm
|
Ascent Industries Co.
|
NASDAQ: ACNT
|
12:30pm
|
NASDAQ: RNXT
|
1:00pm
|
DocGo Inc.
|
NASDAQ: DCGO
|
1:30pm
|
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.
|
NASDAQ: BOSC
|
2:00pm
|
Scienture Holdings, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: SCNX
|
2:30pm
|
Elauwit Connection Inc.
|
NASDAQ: ELWT
|
3:00pm
|
Mobilicom Ltd ADR
|
NASDAQ: MOB
|
3:30pm
|
Velo3D Inc.
|
NASDAQ: VELO
|
4:00pm
|
Flux Power Holdings Inc.
|
NASDAQ: FLUX
About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.
For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire