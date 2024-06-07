- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Update - Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting
Augustus Minerals Limited (the Company) refers to the announcement dated 7 June 2024 titled “Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting” (Announcement).
The Company wishes to update the Announcement adding information in respect to Figure 1. Enclosed with this cover page is the updated announcement.
Authorised by the Board of Augustus Minerals Limited.
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on geological modelling of mineralisation and alteration mapping following recent RC drilling and reprocessing of historic IP survey data for the Minnie Springs Copper (Cu)-Molybdenum (Mo) project in the Gascoyne Region.
- Augustus Minerals has conducted re-processing of historic Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysics at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo porphyry project which highlights the potential for near surface extensions to existing Mo mineralisation.
- Potential identified for higher grade Cu and Mo zones at depth below “tilted” porphyry model.
- Cu mineralised quartz veins drilled by Augustus in the 2024 RC program over the eastern part of the prospect may be “smoke” remobilized from higher grade zones at depth by shearing related to the regional Minga Bar fault system.
- Previous drilling at Minnie Springs intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration halo consistent with the zoning of a large porphyry copper / molybdenum system.
- Two holes with EIS funding planned to test for the higher-grade zones at depth.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“Modelling of the Minnie Springs system in an integrated manner by incorporating recent drilling, alteration mapping and geophysics has highlighted both potential extensions to existing near surface Mo rich zones, as well as the potential for higher grade Cu-Mo zones at depth”.
Minnie Springs
Minnie Springs hosts porphyry related Cu-Mo mineralisation that was previously drilled by Equatorial Mining and Catalyst Metals. A molybdenum Exploration Target has previously been defined by SRK Consulting for the historic drilling area comprised of between 12 - 84Mt as outlined below (Table 1 and Figure 2)1. Clarifying Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resources, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Table 1. Exploration target size estimate for Minnie Springs Molybdenum depositNote: Based on ~300 ppm Mo cut-off at 100% recovery.
The recently completed 3,070m RC drilling program that infilled around hole MSRC012 drilled last year (18m @ 0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag from 94m downhole, and 16m @ 0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag from 121m downhole2) and tested the northern half of the 2km long copper-in soil anomaly continued to extend the footprint of Cu anomalism. Assays from this program >0.1% Cu are Listed in Table 2 below; collar details are listed in Table 3.
The RC drilling has confirmed strong Cu anomalism within quartz veins over a strike length of greater than 3km beneath the strong Cu-in-soils anomaly (Figure 2). The association of the copper with the quartz veins with moderate to low levels of pyrite (no chargeability IP response) suggest structural remobilisation from a deeper copper source. Shearing within the Cu zone increases significantly as it approaches the major northwest trending Minga Bar Fault system; this is supported by a marked increase in water intersected within the RC drilling within the easternmost holes.
As discussed above, the Mo rich core of the system is located southwest of the Cu anomaly which implies that the system is tilted to the east, exposing the Mo rich zone which is usually seen deeper within the porphyry than the Cu zone.
Geophysics
Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) reprocessed the two IP Surveys conducted by Equatorial Minerals in 1997. A gradient array survey was conducted over both the Mo and Cu zones, highlighting elevated chargeability over the Mo rich zone, with no significant chargeability over the Cu-in-soil anomaly to the east. The chargeability anomaly over the Mo mineralisation appears to be reflecting a combination of disseminated pyrite and molybdenite observed in the historic drilling (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Augustus Minerals
Diversification can be key to a profitable mining and exploration strategy. While there's no shortage of companies that have experienced great success by focusing on a single commodity, there's always an element of risk to that approach. There is always the risk that certain commodities will fall in price whilst others rise. Augustus Minerals, a newly listed exploration company on the ASX (AUG) is cognizant of this fact. An exploration company based in Western Australia, Augustus has acquired a 100-percent interest in a land package covering some 3,600 square kilometers in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. Although traditionally known as a source of base metals, gold and uranium, the Gascoyne is rapidly emerging as a prime target for rare earths and lithium discoveries.
As an early mover to the region, Augustus’s vast landholding is highly prospective for lithium, rare earths, copper and gold. Its Ti-Tree project contains 85 kilometers of the Ti Tree and Mingabar shear zones, with extensive, untested, multi-element mineralization and surface anomalies.
The Gascoyne region is a large emerging critical mineral province with several deposits having been discovered in the last few years. These include multiple Ironstone REE discoveries by Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), Hastings Technology's (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Ironstone REE project and Lanthanein Resources' (ASX:LNR) Lyons Ironstone REE project, as well as a large lithium discovery at Delta Lithium's (ASX:DLT) Yinnetharra location.
Directed by a highly experienced management team with extensive knowledge about mining and exploration in the Gascoyne, Augustus's exploration program will focus on more than 50 priority targets already identified by the company. These include potential lithium bearing pegmatites, REE-rich ironstones and shear/porphyry-hosted copper systems. Thus far, the company has completed multiple geophysical surveys and collected more than 15,000 soil samples.
Company Highlights
- Augustus Minerals is an Australian exploration company focused on the highly-prospective Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- The company has 100 percent ownership of a land package covering 3,600 square kilometers.
- Augustus has identified multiple high-priority lithium, rare earth and copper targets throughout its project, with strong mineralization intersected at multiple locations across multiple commodities.
- Augustus's leadership team has the benefit of significant local knowledge regarding exploration of the Gascoyne province.
Key Asset
Ti Tree Project
Situated in the Shire of Upper Gascoyne and the Shire of Carnarvon, the Ti Tree project displays significant exploration potential for a number of different mineralised styles as well as possibly, multi-commodity discoveries. Spanning a contiguous 3,600 square kilometers, it also has the distinction of being one of the largest properties in the region. Augustus Minerals maintains 100 percent ownership over Ti-Tree, which intersects along the shear of the same name.
The company has identified several high-priority drilling targets along the Ti-Tree and Mingabar structures ready for reverse circulation, diamond or air core drilling.
Highlights:
- Emerging Geological Province: The Gascoyne region displays highly prospective geology and has been the site of multiple rare earth and lithium discoveries in recent years, but has experienced limited historic exploration — making it a prime opportunity for Augustus Minerals.
- Multiple Commodities: Augustus has identified more than 50 significant lithium, rare earth and copper targets. Many of these high-quality targets are ready for drilling.
- Size and Speed: The Ti Tree Project consists of a single coherent block of tenements covering 3,600 square kilometers with 85 kilometers of strike along the Ti-Tree Shear. As an early mover in the region, Augustus was able to gain a considerable advantage in securing this project, into which it has thus far invested $5 million.
- Fertile Geology: Augustus's investment displays the same geology as multiple highly successful neighboring discoveries.
- Mineralization: Current mineral resource targets include:
- 27 rare earth targets across 65 kilometers of strike. All targets display strong thorium radiometric signatures.
- Multiple mafic intrusions with copper-nickel-PGE (platinum group elements) mineralization. The copper resource is both shear-hosted and porphyry-related.
- Elevated lithium stream samples over 10 kilometers of strike length. The target area displays the same geological host rock as the Yinnetharra lithium discovery.
- A narrow, shear vein-hosted gold occurrence with anomalous mineralization displayed in several surrounding areas. The area, known as the Bassit Bore, outcrops at the surface, where visible gold is readily identifiable in hand specimens. Samples collected over 600 meters returned very high gold values.
Management Team
Andrew Ford – General Manager, Exploration
Andrew’s career spans 35 years of exploration and mine development experience in multiple commodities for both majors, including Homestake and Barrick Gold, and junior ASX-listed companies. He has led technical teams throughout Australia, Africa, USA, Europe and Asia, including leading the geology team at the Bawdwin base metals project in Myanmar through the DFS process.
In his most recent role Andrew has led the geology team at Hastings Technology Metals with a focus on resource growth and exploration at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project, where Mineral Resources have now grown to 29.93Mt of TREO.
Brian Rodan - Executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years’ experience. Previously, he was the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining (ACM), a mid-tier mining contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period.
For 15 years, Rodan held various roles with Eltin Limited (including general manager between 1993 and 1996 and executive director between 1996 and 1999), Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of $850 million. He was a founding director of Dacian Gold (2013) and Desert Metals (2020) and became the largest shareholder upon listing both companies on the ASX.
Rodan is currently executive chairman of Siren Gold and Iceni Gold Limited, and is currently the largest shareholder in both companies as well as Augustus Minerals.
Graeme Smith - Non-Executive Director
Graeme Smith is an experienced resources sector chief financial officer, company secretary and corporate executive who has worked with mining and exploration companies with operations in Australia (Croesus Mining NL, Genesis Minerals Limited, Jabiru Metals Limited, Breaker Resources NL, Pluton Resources Limited) and overseas (Tanga Resources Limited, Ikwezi Mining Limited) for the past 30 years.
He is the principal of Wembley Corporate Services, which provides company secretarial, CFO and corporate governance services to public companies.
Smith is a fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and the Governance Institute of Australia. He is currently the company secretary for Alto Metals, Avenira, Renegade Exploration and Enterprise Metals, and was a director of ASX-listed Anglo Australian Resources.
Darren Holden - Non-Executive Director
Dr. Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He has worked in North America, the Pacific and Australia, where he has been involved in discovery-stage copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and platinum group elements deposits. He specializes in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
Holden is a past vice-president of Geoinformatics/Fractal Geoscience and a former CEO of a publicly listed gold explorer. He currently runs exploration advisory business GeoSpy, and is a co-founder of successful private project generation businesses Marlee Minerals and Odette Geoscience. He is also currently a director Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden holds a BSc (hons) first class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the battery procurement process for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), which comprises a 120MW solar facility and integrated four-hour 80MW battery.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Final battery technology selection has resulted in a 12% increase in the battery duration to approximately 4.5 hours, compared to 4 hours in the Definitive Feasibility Study1 (DFS)
- The improved battery duration will increase Project revenue compared to the DFS, as more energy can be sold during peak electricity price periods, whilst Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) will also be higher than previously forecast
- Despite this significant improvement, the capital cost for the battery has fallen by approximately 5% compared to the DFS (DFS estimate – $118.5 million)
- Frontier has narrowed its selection of preferred battery partners to two, both Tier 1 rated manufacturers
- The Company’s funding strategy continues to progress strongly with both debt financing and strategic partnering well advanced
Battery prices have fallen due to a combination of factors, including falling raw materials prices, improvement in supply chain, and reportedly weaker than anticipated demand, resulting in an ample supply of batteries in the current market.
This unique situation is to Frontier’s advantage, with improved battery capacity resulting in increased duration (approximately 4.5 hours compared to 4 hours in the DFS), increasing Project revenue while at the same time achieving a lower capital cost.
The Company continues to progress its funding strategy, with both debt financing and strategic partnering processes well advanced.”
Final battery selection confirms longer battery duration at a lower capital cost, enhancing Project economics
As part of the Stage One development of the Project, Frontier concluded that the optimal strategy for Project development consists of a 120MW solar facility and an 80MW/320 MWh battery, i.e. the battery is capable of storing and discharging 80MW for 4 hours.
Frontier selected a DC coupled system, the lowest capex and most efficient way of integrating battery storage into new renewable energy installations such as the Waroona solar facility. In a DC coupled system, the battery is connected directly to the DC side of the renewable energy source, the solar panels. DC coupling eliminates the need for an additional inverter to convert DC to AC since the battery system operates directly with the DC electricity generated by the renewable source. See Image 1.
Image 1: DC Coupling PV plus storage
Lithium Iron (Fe) Phosphate (LFP) batteries have been selected for the Project as they are proven technology with superior safety, longer cycle life, higher energy density, faster charging capabilities, wider operating temperature range, and more favourable to the environment than other battery technologies.
Utility-scale LFP batteries experience capacity degradation over time due to factors like calendar aging, cycle aging, temperature, state of charge management, manufacturing quality, and usage patterns. These factors contribute to a gradual reduction in the battery's capacity and performance over its lifespan. The DFS assumed a degradation curve which was based on offers received at the time, that had a degradation of ~16% over the initial 10 years and ~26% over the first 20 years of battery life. See Image 2.
The Company’s competitive tender process has delivered significant improvements compared to the DFS. Frontier has narrowed its selection of the preferred battery partners to two, both of which are rated as Tier 1 battery manufacturers.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project
NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION TO TEST COPPER TARGETS NEARBY TO HIGH GRADE TOLLU DEPOSIT – PREVIOUS GRADES UP TO 18.5% CU
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its exploration strategy and near‐term work plans for the Company’s 100%‐owned West Musgrave Copper Project (the Project) in Western Australia.
KEY POINTS:
WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
- Redstone currently planning follow‐up copper exploration campaign near the Tollu high‐grade copper deposit located within its 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
- Previous drilling completed by Redstone at Tollu has confirmed extremely high‐grade and continuous copper mineralisation from significant depths and to the surface:
- Latest drilling at Chatsworth intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29m downhole (TLC205);
- Historical intersections at Chatsworth Prospect include grades of 3.4% Cu over 10m, including 5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m deep (downhole)(TC80), still continue and are not closed out;
- Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest‐grade intersection ever recorded at Tollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole;
- High‐grade mineralisation zone at Forio now covers a 60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high‐grade copper;
- High‐grade Forio Cu Zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181).
- Discovery of new copper mineralising system: Early exploration drilling outside Tollu resource has highlighted the potential for a further copper mineralising system, with the discovery of 95m (downhole) of anomalous copper (up to 0.06% copper) intersected from 66m downhole at the EM5 target (TLC170), some 7.2km northeast of the Tollu Copper deposit
- Nearby to major BHP deposit: Tollu copper deposit is located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐ Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
- Exploration results reported in 2023: Confirmed for the first time, the presence of a potential Ni‐Cu‐ Co‐PGE host or source rocks on the West Musgrave Project. This significantly upgrades the West Musgrave Project for Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE prospectivity, especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40km east of the Nebo Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit (see Figure 1).
- Exploration next steps: Near‐term work programs to include following up exploration of copper targets in and around the existing Tollu Cu resource and follow‐up evaluation of anomalous copper at EM5 and surrounding target areas outside of Tollu.
The West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper Vein deposit (Tollu), is located in the southeast portion of the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
Tollu comprises an initial JORC 2012 resource of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Commenting on the copper potential at West Musgrave, Chairman Richard Homsany said:
“Our West Musgrave Copper Project is a highly valuable and strategic asset, and we are delighted to be getting this next stage of exploration work underway to further investigate the exceptional copper prospectivity in and around the high‐grade Tollu copper deposit.
As demonstrated by some of the historical drilling intersections at Tollu, some which measure up to 18% copper (1m downhole from 18m in TLC203), the exploration upside at West Musgrave is very clear and we plan to systematically explore for additional copper mineralisation across several prospective targets nearby to the existing Tollu copper resource. Our upcoming exploration campaign will also include further evaluation of the discovery of the 95m intersection of anomalous copper from 66m downhole at the EM5 prospect.
Redstone’s opportunity to unlock exploration upside and grow the copper potential at West Musgrave is extremely exciting, and we look forward to providing regular market updates on progress.”
AN EMERGING COPPER OPPORTUNITY IN WA: WEST MUSGRAVE PROJECT (RDS: 100%)
The West Musgrave Project has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic Ni‐Cu sulphide deposits just 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit, which is estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC) (see Figure 1).
Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper rich veins in a mineralised system covering an area over at least 5km2. Copper mineralisation is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.
Redstone has defined an initial JORC 2012 resource at Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
Geological interpretation suggests that the West Musgrave Project may also be prospective for Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits, large continental type Molybdenum (Mo)‐porphyry deposits, strata‐bound Gold (Au)‐ Silver (Ag) deposits, Tin (Sn) – Tungsten (W) mineralisation related to granites, granite stockworks or greissens, intrusion related polymetallic veining and Intrusion Related Gold deposits (IRG).
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Bank of Canada Makes First Cut to Key Interest Rate Since 2020
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday(June 5) that it is reducing its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent. The cut is the central bank's first since March 2020.
The move was widely expected by analysts and came after the release of key GDP and inflationary figures.
Data indicates that Canada's GDP grew by 1.7 percent during the first quarter of the year after stalling out at the end of 2023, but is still lagging behind the global growth rate of 3 percent. Meanwhile, the country's consumer price index cooled further in April as it came in at 2.7 percent, inching closer to the BoC’s target rate of 2 percent.
The BoC raised its key overnight rate to 5 percent in March 2022 to combat the effects of rising inflation due to stimulus efforts and supply chain constraints owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its announcement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged that risks within the economy remain, and said it will be closely watching relevant numbers to determine future policy adjustments. It suggested that the governing council will work to find balance in its policy and restore price stability within the Canadian economy.
This latest change comes ahead of renewals for many Canadian homeowners who signed on to fixed-rate mortgages before the pandemic, when rates were less than 2 percent. With more than 70 percent of fixed-rate mortgages up for renewal in the next two years, the housing market may be a contributing factor in future decisions by the BoC.
The cut also means a divergence in rate policy between the BoC and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to continue holding interest rates steady until September at the earliest. This difference has been attributed to a more resilient economic situation and stalled inflation data through the start of the year.
The news caused the Canadian dollar to sink to two week lows, losing more than a quarter of a cent below the US$0.73 mark in early morning trading on Wednesday. The BoC's next rate announcement is scheduled for July 24.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Sunward to Co-Fund Firebird’s Energy-Saving Calcining Technology, Firebird to Earn 5% Future Sales Royalty
Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies Co Ltd (HFBT) has entered into an agreement with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (Sunward), a leading engineering and large-scale comprehensive design research company in China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Development agreement signed with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (“Sunward”), a leading producer of rotary tunnel kilns used in many chemical plants across China
- Innovative Design: Firebird has designed a patent-pending calcining unit which reduces energy usage by 80%, significantly further enhancing the cost-efficiency of the Company’s proposed Battery Grade High-Purity (MnSO4) Plant, to be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- Wider Applications and Royalties: The new calcining unit has broad industrial applications. Sunward has agreed to pay Firebird a 5% royalty on future sales revenue and the Company retains the right to collaborate with other manufacturers
- Pilot Plant Co-Funding: Sunward will fund 50% of the cost of a pilot plant which has a total cost estimate of US$200,000 and is responsible for the detailed engineering design and manufacturing of the pilot plant
- Project Timeline: The pilot plant is expected to be completed in 2 months and data collected from testing will be used to inform the current project design
- Continued Innovation: Firebird continues to focus on delivering energy efficiency improvements through its proprietary technologies. The Energy-Saving Calcining Technology and 5th Generation Crystallization Technology further strengthens the Company’s compelling opportunity to rapidly develop into a low-cost producer of high- purity manganese sulphate
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “
This agreement with Sunward, which is a leading engineering and research design company in China, is further validation of the excellent and sector leading work that our team in China are executing. Further, Sunward is a great example of the high-quality calibre of the partners we are attracting in China, as we progress the development of our proposed battery grade manganese plant in China.
“The agreement with Sunward is a great way for us to determine the commercial viability of the energy recycling system that we have developed and If the technology works on a commercial scale, it could lead to significant operating cost reductions in our manganese sulphate plant.
“I would like to thank our growing team in China, who continue to develop innovative processes to ensure we move further down the cost curve from the competitive numbers outlined in our Feasibility Study, as we work towards near-term production of high-purity manganese.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024
CuFe Ltd (“CuFe” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation dated June 2024.
1. EMERGING OPPORTUNITY IN STRATEGIC METALS Cu, Li and Nb
Tennant Creek copper with existing resource and potential restart option of existing open pit. Exploration portfolio including mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill ready Lithium targets at North Dam project (located within 25km of Mt Marion lithium mine) and greenfield exploration ground in the exciting West Arunta province in proximity to WA1’ s recent Niobium discovery
2. EXPOSURE TO NEAR TERM IRON ORE PRICE UPSIDE
Operating High Grade JWD Iron Ore Mine - leverage to elevated iron ore price cycles, with ability to suspend production at cheaply as market dictates. Yarram Project under evaluation with potential for low opex as located less than 110 km from Darwin port
3. GOLD ROYALTY ON PROJECT IMMINENTLY COMMENCING PRODUCTION
Low Risk 2% NSR Gold Royalty over Northern Star Crossroads project with mining expected to commence in 2024
4. CAPABILITY
Experienced in-house team with demonstrated capability in opportunity identification, discovery, evaluation, development and operations. Ability to leverage of long term relationships, key partnerships with contractors and customers.
Corporate Snapshot
Australian, ASX-listed (CUF), CuFe is an iron ore producer, with a significant portfolio of development and exploration assets in key future facing commodities including Copper, Lithium and Niobium, lead by an experienced board and management team
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CuFe Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
