UPDATED BROADCASTER SCHEDULE: On national TV Sat. June 4 & Sun. June 5, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) - BTV goes to see Dolly Varden as they advance one of the largest high-grade, undeveloped precious metal assets in BC's Golden Triangle.

Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTC Pink: LIMFF) - With a battery technology future just around the corner, BTV learns how this company plans to tackle the growing supply chain issues the EV market presents.

PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) - BTV visits PopReach, a digital media consolidator that's providing investors with exposure to a complementary portfolio of high digital assets.

E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTCQX: EEMMF) - BTV discovers how E3's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLT) technology allows them to recover lithium efficiently and sustainably to service this burgeoning new economy.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - As consumers make the switch to electric vehicles, lithium demand rises. BTV explores how Avalon looks to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery.

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 5 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 5 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun June 5 @ 8:30am ET

Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Enters into $3,000,000 Convertible Security Funding Agreement to Accelerate Separation Rapids Lithium Work

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a $3,000,000 convertible security funding agreement (the "Funding Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together "Lind").

The convertible security to be issued under the Funding Agreement will have a two year term and will accrue a simple interest rate obligation of 10% per annum on the funded amount, which is prepaid and attributed to its face value upon issuance, resulting in a face value of $3,600,000 (the "Face Value"). Lind will be entitled to convert the Face Value amount over a 24 month period, subject to certain limits, at a conversion price equal to 85% of the five day trailing volume weighted average price of Avalon's common shares prior to the date of conversion. The convertible security matures 24 months after closing. Commencing 30 days after the expiry of the 4-month statutory hold applicable to the convertible security, Avalon has the right to repurchase the convertible security, subject to the holder's option to convert up to one third of the Face Value into Avalon common shares prior to this repurchase.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Avalon announces partnership agreement to establish Ontario's first regional Lithium Battery Materials Refinery in Thunder Bay

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent with RenJoules International Ltd., an Essar Group Company ("Essar"), to become a strategic partner and co-developer in support of Avalon's plans to establish a regional lithium battery materials supply chain to serve the needs of future electric vehicle and battery manufacturers in Ontario and elsewhere.

Avalon Advanced Materials logo (CNW Group/Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.)

This agreement involves providing initial financial and development support for building a lithium refinery in Thunder Bay, Ontario that will be designed to accept lithium minerals concentrates, not only from Avalon's Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, ON , but also from other aspiring new producers from the many lithium pegmatite resources that occur in northwestern Ontario . It will operate as a separate private business, called Avalon Lithium Inc., a newly established Avalon subsidiary in which Essar will become a co-owner.

With the agreement announced today, the partners will immediately begin the key next steps including; finalizing initial commercial terms and completion of final feasibility studies for both the refinery operations and lithium mineral concentrate production at the Separation Rapids site that will provide the initial feed for the refinery until other new producers also get started. This will also include finalizing the exact location for the refinery in Thunder Bay and proceeding with initial site preparation work both at Separation Rapids and the Thunder Bay site.

Present indications on demand for lithium battery materials produced in Ontario are supporting an initial production capacity for the refinery of 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium hydroxide and/or lithium carbonate. This will require a capital investment in the order of C$500 million , which Essar and Avalon would jointly fund, with funding also anticipated from applicable Government programs and other private investors including Indigenous businesses in Northern Ontario . With construction planned to begin this year, it could be in operation by 2025. This will also create new economic development opportunities for First Nations to take advantage of lithium resources in their traditional territories to produce lithium mineral concentrates for purchase by Avalon Lithium Inc.

Demand for lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate continues to grow in North America as new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing capacity is established both in the U.S. and in Canada . Ontario is now well positioned to take advantage of the rapid growth with the recent announcement of Ontario's first-ever Critical Minerals Strategy, which Premier Doug Ford described as "the government's blueprint to connect industries, resources and workers in our province's north to the future of manufacturing in the south as we build up home-grown supply chains." Avalon Lithium Inc. will deliver on a key priority of the government's plan: "growing domestic processing and creating resilient local supply chains" and help the province become a global leader in the sector. Ontario's rich endowment in critical minerals in the North uniquely positions Ontario to create the full supply chains and take advantage of the demand for critical minerals in the emerging new advanced manufacturing sector of the economy.

Speaking on the partnership, Kush Singh, CEO, Essar Power Limited said, "We truly believe that green energy is "the future". This initiative of setting up a lithium refinery is a core part of Essar's global strategy of investments in the energy transition towards decarbonisation with a prime focus on Green Hydrogen and Storage. Lithium is a foundational critical mineral for the battery supply chain and with the Ontario government's stellar vision through its Critical Mineral Strategy, we are confident that this is the right location and time for our strategic partnership with Avalon and other stakeholders."

Avalon President Don Bubar commented, "While EV manufacturing and lithium battery materials production can be the initial catalyst for starting critical minerals supply chains in the North, it is just the beginning where innovation of new products and new efficient processing technologies for other critical minerals such as tantalum, cesium, and rare earths, can inspire future growth into other areas of advanced manufacturing including aerospace technology."

The agreement builds on growing Canada - India bilateral economic ties and supports clean energy and foreign direct investment objectives. The Company wishes to thank the Ontario division of Invest-in- Canada for introducing Avalon to Essar last year.

About the Essar Group
The Essar Group is a diversified business enterprise based in Mumbai, India that controls a number of subsidiary companies including Renjoules International Limited involved in the core sectors of Energy (Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, Power, Hydrogen), Infrastructure & Logistics (Ports, Storage Terminals), Metals & Mining, Technology & Retail (Shipping, Oilfield Services, Projects, Technology solutions etc.) Essar Global Fund Limited (EGFL), set up in 2005, invests in building and nurturing Essar Group assets, and creating value in these core sectors.

With Assets Under Management (AUM) of US$8.2 billion , as on 31 March 2021 , and a net asset value of US$4.4 billion , the current investment portfolio of EGFL is future centric and value accretive. EGFL is now poised to transition its existing assets towards a greener economy and invest in businesses which will transform sector landscapes from carbon to a clean energy ecosystem. The returns from the transition will not only outperform benchmark returns but also contribute to a sustainable society within the framework of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and transform sectors for a post carbon economy.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario . Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements that Essar intends to become a strategic  partner and co-developer in support of Avalon's plans to establish a regional lithium battery materials supply chain to serve the needs of future electric vehicle and battery manufacturers in Ontario and elsewhere, that this agreement involves providing initial financial and development support for building a lithium refinery in Thunder Bay, Ontario that will be designed to accept lithium minerals concentrates, not only from Avalon's Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, ON , but also from other aspiring new producers, that it will operate as a separate private business in which Essar will become a co-owner, that the partners will immediately begin the key next steps including finalizing initial commercial terms and completion of final feasibility studies for both the refinery operations and lithium mineral concentrate production at the Separation Rapids site, that this will also include finalizing the exact location for the refinery in Thunder Bay and proceeding with initial site preparation work both at Separation Rapids and the Thunder Bay site, that present indications on demand for lithium battery materials produced in Ontario are supporting an initial production capacity for the refinery of 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium hydroxide and/or lithium carbonate, that this will require a capital investment in the order of C$500 million , which Essar and Avalon would jointly fund, with funding also anticipated from applicable Government programs and other private investors including Indigenous businesses in Northern Ontario , that construction is planned to begin this year, that it could be in operation by 2025, that this will also create new economic development opportunities for First Nations to take advantage of lithium resources in their traditional territories to produce, that Avalon Lithium Inc. will deliver on a key priority of the government's plan and help the province become a global leader in the sector. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential", "scheduled", "anticipates", "continues", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", "planned", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" or "will not be" taken, reached or result, "will occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Avalon to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Although Avalon has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to market conditions, and the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's current Annual Information Form, Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements have been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Avalon does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on March 30 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 28 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Albemarle 2021 Sustainability Report Highlights Advancements in New and Existing Targets

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today the release of its annual global Sustainability Report.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

2021 Sustainability Report Highlights

  • On Track to Meet Existing Targets for GHG and Freshwater Intensity
  • Initial Assessment of Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG)
  • Completed Initial Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) of Lithium Products
  • New Targets for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Priorities
  • Sustainability Webcast Scheduled for June 28, 2022 , at 9 a.m. EDT

" Albemarle plays an important role in combating climate change, enabling the energy transition and supporting safe and sustainable advancement of electrification and digitalization," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "Sustainability is core to our long-term strategy. Our Sustainability Report highlights progress, commitments, and successes we realized in 2021 on a global scale as we continue to add value for all our stakeholders through our sustainability efforts."

On Track to Meet Existing Targets for GHG Emissions and Freshwater Reductions
Last year, Albemarle began executing its climate strategy and the company is on track to meet or exceed initial sustainability targets for GHG emissions and freshwater intensity. This year's report includes 2021 actions such as the procurement of renewable energy in the U.S. and the Netherlands and construction completion of a $100 million thermal evaporator in Chile . Albemarle also engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to provide independent assurance of scope 1 and 2 GHG data.

Initial Assessment of Scope 3 GHG Emissions and Completed LCAs
In this year's report, Albemarle announced its initial assessment of scope 3 GHG emissions, including areas such as purchased goods and services, processing of sold products, use of sold products, and end-of-life treatment of sold products. The company will continue to refine its assessment in the coming years and will use the initial assessment to work with customers and suppliers to reduce emissions across the supply chain.

The report also provides detail on Albemarle's first LCAs, completed in 2021, related to rock-based lithium hydroxide and brine-based lithium carbonate. Both studies were performed in accordance with ISO 14040/14044 standards. In addition, Albemarle plans to incorporate LCA requests into its sustainable procurement process to better understand the environmental impact of its suppliers.

DE&I Targets
In 2021, the company released its DE&I strategic plan for measurable actions to integrate DE&I in decision making, enhance organizational effectiveness, and meet future challenges and needs.  Albemarle has set a 2022 goal of increasing global gender diversity by a further 1% year over year with a particular focus on its manufacturing workforce, and a goal to increase U.S. racial diversity in senior-level management roles by 1% year over year. The company plans to increase diversity steadily and consistently with the long-term goal of meeting or exceeding global manufacturing benchmarks.

For more information, please see Albemarle's 2021 Sustainability Report .

Albemarle Sustainability Webcast
Albemarle will host a webcast on Tuesday, June 28 , at 9 a.m. EDT with CEO Kent Masters , CFO Scott Tozier , VP of Government and Community Affairs Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, VP of Investor Relations and Sustainability Meredith Bandy and VP of Culture Timitra Hildebrand-Jones, who will present an update on Albemarle's sustainability initiatives.

Registration for the webcast can be accessed here . Once registered, users will receive a link via email to directly access the webcast. A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website following the conclusion of the event.

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and refining catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to sustainability goals and commitments, targets and timelines for achievement, environmental impact reduction goals, sustainability priorities, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and future actions could differ materially from the views or plans expressed or implied due to a number of important factors, including those detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Latin Resources Logo

Resource Definition Drilling Continues to Show Excellent Results from the "Colina Prospect", Bananal Valley, Brazil

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of resource definition drilling at the Company’s Colina Prospect which continues to return very encouraging results from detailed geological logging; as well as provide initial observations from drilling at the Company’s second target area, the Monte Alto Prospect.