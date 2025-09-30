Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $41 Million Strategic Investment in Client Qualigen Therapeutics from Client Faraday Future

Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $41 Million Strategic Investment in Client Qualigen Therapeutics from Client Faraday Future

Univest Securities, LLC ("Univest"), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of $41 million strategic investment in its client Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) ("Qualigen Therapertics"), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancer, from its client Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company.

The total investment amounts to approximately $41 million, led by FF with approximately $30 million, and an additional $4 million invested by FF Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia, together with other investors including SIGN Foundation, a blockchain technology company backed by Binance Labs, Sequoia Capital (US, India, China), IDG, and Circle.

With the closing, FF now holds approximately 55% of QLGN's pro forma common stock, while Mr. Jia holds approximately 7%, which he has voluntarily committed to lock up for two years as a cornerstone investor.

The strategic investment was first announced during FF's annual 919 Futurist Day on September 19, 2025, and represents a critical milestone in executing FF's "Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge" Eco-Strategy.

Univest Securities LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.3 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.univest.us/ .

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/ .

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancer. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against "unwinding," help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. The investigational compounds within Qualigen's family of Pan-RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes' proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers.. For more information, please visit https://qlgntx.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC
Edric Guo
Chief Executive Officer
75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C
New York, NY 10019
Phone: (212) 343-8888
Email: info@univest.us


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.QLGNNASDAQ:QLGNNanotech Investing
QLGN
The Conversation (0)
Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases using nanoparticle coating technology.

Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has granted 25,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") to a consultant. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share and will vest at the rate of 25% every six months. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Option Plan.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place June 12-13, 2024.

Details for the Company's presentation:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that the Company will present two presentations at the American Diabetes Association's 84 th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 21-24, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

The presentations are:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

  • Dr. Selvaggi was instrumental in the development and approval of lung cancer drugs Zykadia for Novartis and Opdivo for Bristol Myers Squibb
  • CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy improves the 5-year survival of head and neck cancer patients to 73% compared to 45% in controls and cuts the 5-year risk of death by 50%
  • FDA has given CEL-SCI the go-ahead to commence a confirmatory Registration Study for Multikine for the target population in head and neck cancer
  • Dr. Selvaggi will be supporting CEL-SCI to bring Multikine to patients through a confirmatory registrational path that has been agreed with regulatory authorities and that has a potential for cure

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, an oncology key opinion leader instrumental in successfully bringing several drugs to market has joined CEL-SCI as a Clinical Advisor. Dr. Selvaggi joins CEL-SCI as the Company recently received its go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its confirmatory Registration Study of Multikine* in the treatment of head and neck cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606671425/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Data for CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 Demonstrating Reversal of Obesity and Improvements in Cardiometabolic and Inflammatory Markers

VTX3232 demonstrated improvements in body weight, systemic inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic parameters in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice

Additive effects were observed for VTX3232 in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide across key endpoints compared to semaglutide or VTX3232 alone

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WML

Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Gold Investing

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity