Universal Music Group for Brands (UMG for Brands), Universal Music Group's global brand partnership division, announced that the company has won its first-ever awards from CLIO Global Entertainment, an awards program that recognizes excellence in marketing and communications across film, television, live entertainment and gaming.

UMG for Brands, Republic Records and Capitol Music Group led a year-long partnership with the Pokémon Company International team and its partners to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the iconic video game and entertainment franchise beloved by millions of fans of all ages around the world by releasing hit singles, music videos, an AR concert, exclusive merch, and branded content.

The "always on" year of programming supported the worldwide release of Pokémon 25: The Album, which to date has garnered over 180 million streams and 320 million video views. The efforts exerted by the entire UMG for Brands team, led by Bridget Ferris , Vice President, UMG for Brands, was recently recognized with seven CLIO Global Entertainment Awards wins.

"I couldn't be more proud of the recognition by the CLIO Global Entertainment Awards for our team's passionate and innovative work this year on the Pokemon campaign," said Richard Yaffa , Global Head of Universal Music Group for Brands. "Our award-winning partnership with Pokémon was just one of many that we led this past year and underscores our strategy constantly identifying, developing and creating activations that authentically connect brands with their target consumers."

UMG for Brand's awarded works include:

GOLD
P25 Music (Medium – Television/Streaming: Innovation)
P25 Music (Medium – Television/Streaming: Partnerships & Collaborations)
25 Years of Memories | #Pokemon25 (Medium – Games: Audio/Visual; Category – Other)
25 Years of Memories | #Pokemon25 (Medium - Games: Audio/Visual Craft; Category – Other)

SILVER
25 Years of Memories | #Pokemon25 (Medium – Games: Audio/Visual; Category – Live Action Trailer)
P25 Music (Medium – Games: Integrated Campaign)

BRONZE
P25 Music (Medium – Television/Streaming: Experiential Events)

About Universal Music Group for Brands
Leveraging the power of music and culture to accelerate business, UMG for Brands offers a unique global approach to making brands culturally relevant and brand marketing, with teams in 74 countries. Whether a brand is looking to shift perception, reach a new generation, boost sales or build loyalty; UMG for Brands helps define a brand's authentic voice in culture. Recent CLIO and Cannes Lions wins are a testament of the true synergy that can be achieved between culturally relevant artists and brands.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com .

