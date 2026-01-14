Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Webcast

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results before the market opens on February 11, 2026, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

The webcast and financial results will be accessible at investors.unity.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available on Unity's Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com .

Unity uses its investor relations website ( www.investors.unity.com ), blog, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, social media posts, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Relations :
Alex Giaimo, Head of Investor Relations
alex.giaimo@unity3d.com
ir@unity3d.com

Media Relations :
UnityComms@unity3d.com

