United States Department of the Air Force Advances Mission-Critical Operations with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications delivers greater efficiency, continuous innovation, and an enhanced employee experience for the U.S. Department of Defense
Oracle AI World -- The United States Department of the Air Force (DAF) has deployed Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to optimize its core business processes and accelerate its digital transformation. With an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications, the DAF can dedicate more resources to maximizing Air Force readiness and supporting its airmen by optimizing finance, HR, and supply chain processes. Enabled by a new Authority to Operate (ATO) at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Impact Level 4 (IL-4), this milestone strengthens the DAF's ability to securely streamline its operations and drive greater mission effectiveness.
With a new, highly secure Boundary Cloud Access Point (BCAP), the DAF and other U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies can now securely access and leverage Oracle Fusion Applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This directly aligns with the DoD's software modernization strategy, supports the rapid extension of its cloud capabilities, and allows agencies to ensure compliance and security by utilizing the Oracle US Defense Cloud for mission-critical workloads.
With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), the DAF can increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve financial controls, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) will enable the DAF to expand insights and improve decision-making. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), the DAF can gain more detailed workforce insights and improve the employee experience for its airmen and their families. In addition, the DAF can leverage Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to optimize operations and build a more responsive and resilient supply chain. Oracle Fusion Applications will give the DAF access to embedded AI capabilities and continuous innovation with new features added every 90 days.
"Oracle is committed to helping government customers achieve their modernization goals without compromising security or efficiency," said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government, Defense & Intelligence, Oracle. "Our collaboration with the DAF exemplifies this commitment. With Oracle Fusion Applications, the DAF now has access to a secure and scalable AI-powered cloud applications to help transform critical personnel services, reduce administrative burdens, and empower airmen to focus on completing their core missions."
The new BCAP was established by the DAF's Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate (GBH), DISA, and Oracle, providing a secure, dedicated connection to Oracle Fusion Applications on OCI. This sets a scalable path for DoD agencies to securely host sensitive data and accelerate cloud adoption.
