Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone (Up to 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO), and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

GamingInvesting News

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories-Available Now

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

Calling all adventurers! The Critical Role collection is here. That's right: for the very first time, your favorite tabletop RPG adventuring parties are getting a collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina, The Mighty Nein, and Bells Hells will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds! Plus, each Bells Hells character is featured on their own character folio, the ultimate tool in tabletop game organization, so you can choose your favorite, or collect the whole party. Start your own adventure with Critical Role Accessories!

"When you think of quality tabletop gaming accessories, Ultra PRO is at the top of the list. Their team has been a dream to work with, and the products they've created for us are just incredible," said Critical Role's Licensing Manager Shaunette DeTie . "We are thrilled for Critters everywhere to get a chance to check them out for themselves and bring their favorite characters with them to their own gaming tables."

Each Bells Hells character will be featured on their own character folio, the ultimate tool in tabletop game organization, with custom artwork and matching stickers for staying organized during RPG adventures. Fans can choose their favorite from campaign characters including Fresh Cut Grass, Laudna, and Ashton Greymoore, or collect the whole party. The new line also includes playmats featuring art of Bells Hells as well as both previous Critical Role campaign crews, plus a premium Bells Hells printed book folio. There are also Vox Machina deck-protector sleeves, and tons of great dice-related items to aid in tabletop rolling such as a Dice Tower and printed leatherette Dice Tray, all featuring Critical Role patterns!

"As Ultra PRO International continues to grow and support the expanding world of Tabletop RPGs, it was only natural to work with Critical Role. We are Critters ourselves and have been excited to build this partnership together to create Gaming Accessories for use with RPGs, TCGs and anything in between that you want to protect with an Exandrain flair," said Ultra PRO's Product Manager Dekan Wheeler .

Ultra PRO products can be found at www.UltraPRO.com .

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading manufacturer and supplier of sports and gaming collectibles accessories, board games, photo and scrapbooking albums, school and office supplies, and TableTopics conversation starter card sets. The company has been designing and manufacturing top-quality products since 1952. Ultra PRO brands are recognized for their high-quality standards and design innovations. The company's products are sold through a top-tier network of distributors and customers worldwide. They can be purchased in hobby shops, independent toy and gift stores, retail chains and online stores across the globe. Ultra PRO is a privately-held, family-owned company with head offices near Los Angeles, California . For more information, please visit www.UltraPRO.com .

About Critical Role

Critical Role is one of the fastest growing independent media companies in the world, starting as a roleplaying game between friends and evolving into a new kind of organization dedicated to storytelling, community and imagination. As Critical Role continues to expand the unique universe it has created, with complex stories set in an ever-evolving world, it also continues to create more ways for fans to experience the brand, including both fiction and nonfiction books on the New York Times Best Sellers list, comic books, graphic novels, collectibles, tabletop and roleplaying games, podcasts, live events, and a critically acclaimed animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina , airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, Critical Role has launched two major initiatives: an official 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Critical Role Foundation (CRF), and a tabletop game publishing company, Darrington Press. With an original cast of award-winning veteran voice actors who are also co-founders of the company, including Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien, Critical Role is committed to ensuring anyone can discover its stories, characters and community. For more information on Critical Role go to www.critrole.com .

Critical Role Vox Machina Art

Organize and store your notes, character sheets, and spell cards in a RPG Folio for Critical Role!

Critical Role Bells Hells Pattern Printed Leatherette Folding Dice Tray & Dice Tower

Bring your favorite adventures to the table with the Playmats for Critical Role.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-pro-and-critical-role-join-forces-to-launch-a-new-line-of-gaming-accessoriesavailable-now-301761653.html

SOURCE Ultra PRO International LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Romans Named Global Consumer PR Agency of Record for the Candy Crush Franchise

Sweeeeeet

King, makers of Candy Crush the top grossing mobile gaming franchise in U.S. app stores 1 has appointed creative agency The Romans as its retained consumer PR agency. The appointment is the result of a competitive pitch process which began in December, 2022.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Magic Eden Announces 'Mint Madness', Over a Dozen Projects Partnering on Free Mints This Month

Leading cross-chain NFT platform launching free mints for over a dozen gaming projects across Polygon, Ethereum , and Solana, beginning March 3 rd

Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced a series of free mints for over a dozen web3 gaming projects that will be rolled out during the month of March. 'Mint Madness' will begin on Friday, March 3 with Planet Mojo, exclusively on Polygon.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

My Neighbor Alice, a Fully Decentralized Game Offering Players more Autonomy Over their In-game Assets

Riccardo Sibani , the Chief Product Officer of My Neighbor Alice , shared his thoughts on the future of decentralized gaming and My Neighbor Alice's innovative approach to this technology, and the challenges of developing anti-cheat engines for decentralized games.

Blockchain-based gaming platforms are gaining popularity, and My Neighbor Alice (MNA) is one of the leading platforms in this space. In a recent interview on the Edge of NFT podcast here Riccardo Sibani the Chief Product Officer of MNA, shared insights into the platform's commitment to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PARIS HILTON, GEETANJALI DHILLON, AND SABRINA KAY JOIN MUUS COLLECTIVE'S ADVISORY BOARD OF DISTINGUISHED WOMEN EXECUTIVES

Paris Hilton , Geetanjali Dhillon , Sabrina Kay, Mich Mathews-Spradlin and Felicia Day make up Muus Collective's Board of Advisors.

Muus Collective, Inc. ("Muus"), an entertainment studio creating experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles, announced today the expansion of its Board of Advisors, welcoming experts from the worlds of web3, entertainment and philanthropy. Three prominent leaders will join the board, Paris Hilton CEO of 11:11 Media, entrepreneur, investor, and women's and children's rights advocate, Geetanjali Dhillon marketing strategist for global entertainment companies, including Sony, Netflix, NBCU, AMC Networks, brand and growth advisor, and passionate DEI advocate, and Sabrina Kay CEO of Fremont Private Investments, Strategic Partner at VSS Capital Partners, former CEO of five exited companies and notable philanthropist. They will join Mich Mathews-Spradlin former CMO and SVP of Marketing at Microsoft, and Felicia Day actor, producer, writer, streamer and well-known gamer, who already sit on the board.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

All Call of Duty fans know the last Major that happened in 2022 in Toronto was a huge success. Happily, we will all be able to witness an astonishing comeback for the 2023 season since Toronto will be hosting one of the biggest eSport tournaments. It is not only the fans of the game that are excited but also the betting sites at https:7sport.netcabetting that are already preparing for one of the largest esports entities in the world. The event will be held from the 25 th of May to the 28 th of May.

7Sport: One of the Favorite Tournaments for eSport Fans is Returning to Toronto in 2023

We are still waiting for some details, but we already know that the event will be unforgettable, keeping in mind that this is the last chance for the best teams of Call of Duty to mark themselves before the beginning of the Champion Weekend. We also know the location – Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre – one of the best places for such an event in Toronto .

Well, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already started notably in December. There are four modes included in season 2023 – Control mode, Hardpoint, Destroy and Search. Each of them is built of three weeks of online gaming, during which the teams will be able to play 5 games. The results determine which teams will be sent for the LAN matches. One exception will be made for Major I when all teams were playing four matches for two weeks.

At the moment Major III is being played and will continue until the 5 th of March. It will be followed by the live event that is happening in Optic Texas from the 9 th of March to the 12 th of the month. Then we will see Major IV, which will also be pretty exciting, and finally – Major V – the event we are all waiting for. It is not a surprise that most of the fans of Call of Duty will be happy to witness the tournament happening in Toronto , keeping in mind the huge success it had last year, so be ready for huge interest towards the tickets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014555/7Sport.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7sport-one-of-the-favorite-tournaments-for-esport-fans-is-returning-to-toronto-in-2023-301760953.html

SOURCE 7Sport

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c9989.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stormbreaker, The Ultimate Choice for Gamers - Pwnage Raises the Bar with Magnesium Alloy Gaming Mouse, Now Available for Pre-sale

Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Masterpiece Expertly Engineered for Supreme Gaming Performance

Pwnage an industry leader in premium gaming peripherals, today announced that Stormbreaker, an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse built with Magnesium alloy and expertly engineered for maximum gaming performance, is now available for presale for $169 - $179 at StormBreaker | Pwnage . Packed with the latest and most innovative gaming technologies, Stormbreaker will ship in April.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ta Khoa Project Development Update

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

E-Power Resources: Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

Element79 Gold Announces Engagement of Marketing Providers and Confirms Shares for Debt Settlement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Anglo American Investment and Bought Deal Public Offering for Total Proceeds of C$44 Million

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone , and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills 298 m of 4.5% Zinc, 1.4% Lead and 30.9 g/t Silver Including a new zone of 24.5% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 323.2 g/t Silver over 9.6 m

Energy Investing

ValOre Drills 1.54 m @ 1.40% U3O8, 179 g/t Ag, 1.9% Mo and 0.34% Cu from a depth of 152.46 m, Angilak Property Uranium Project, Nunavut, Canada

×