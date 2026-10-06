UiPath Test Cloud Now Available on Oracle Marketplace

Agentic, intelligent testing capabilities designed to help organizations automate and scale testing across Oracle application environments

UiPath , Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation and an Oracle partner, today announced that UiPath Test Cloud is now available on Oracle Marketplace . UiPath Test Cloud provides organizations with capabilities designed to help accelerate software testing with agentic, AI-powered capabilities for test design, automation, execution, and management across Oracle applications and connected enterprise systems.

As application environments become increasingly interconnected and business-critical, organizations need scalable ways to manage software quality across applications and releases. UiPath Test Cloud supports testing across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Siebel, JD Edwards, custom applications, web applications, APIs, and mobile applications, helping teams reduce manual testing effort and strengthen release confidence.

Oracle Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and its partners. It is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions.

"Oracle customers depend on resilient, high-quality applications to run critical business processes," said David Hicks, group vice president of ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. "With UiPath Test Cloud available on Oracle Marketplace, customers can access intelligent testing capabilities that help validate complex Oracle application environments, help reduce manual effort, and support confident releases at enterprise scale."

"The availability of UiPath Test Cloud on Oracle Marketplace enables organizations to continuously test and validate the applications and processes that power their businesses at the speed and scale required by today's digital enterprises," said Chris Poole, Area Vice President, UiPath. "Our participation in Oracle Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and gives customers access to intelligent testing capabilities that can reduce manual effort, improve software quality, and strengthen release confidence. We look forward to working with Oracle to help customers move faster and realize more value from their technology investments."

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

About Oracle's Partner Program
The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/ .

Trademark
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

UiPath Public Relations
pr@uipath.com

UiPath Investor Relations
investor.relations@uipath.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PATHNYSE:PATH
PATH
The Conversation (0)
QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

Seismic phase now underway; results to further define pathway to multi-gas pilot productionQuébec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Earth Signal Processing Ltd. ("ESP"), a Calgary-based global leader... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) announced the results of a Scoping Study (the "Scoping Study") for the Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion Project ("Stage 2" or the "Expansion Project") in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Scoping Study supports a... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

(TheNewswire) Quarter highlighted by continued semiconductor execution, strategic financing, and expanded engagement across broadband, semiconductor and high-reliability markets September 29, 2026 Ottawa, Canada TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

-- Eight-week program with Temas Resources designed to lock in the RCL flowsheet, generate merchant-quality product samples and establish engineering criteria for a proposed mini-pilot-- Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North... Keep Reading...
Temas and SAGA Advance RCL to Stage 2 Targeting Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products in Preparation for Pilot Studies

Temas and SAGA Advance RCL to Stage 2 Targeting Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products in Preparation for Pilot Studies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce the advancement of its collaborative metallurgical program with Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA") (TSXV:SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) to Stage 2 -... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

GLP-1 Weight-Loss/Diabetes Industries Continue Transition to Oral Medications

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

QIMC Announces Thermogenic Wet-Gas Signature in 86% of Soil-Gas Samples at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, Next to Its 30% Clean Hydrogen Discovery

Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

copper investing

KGHM, South32 Launch US$725 Million Chile Copper Expansion

QIMC Announces Thermogenic Wet-Gas Signature in 86% of Soil-Gas Samples at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, Next to Its 30% Clean Hydrogen Discovery

energy investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 4 m of 1,975 g/t Silver within 23.50 m of 348 g/t Silver in Hole 449 at its Langis Project in Ontario

precious metals investing

Two of the Widest Silver Intersections to Date at Shallow Depths: 47 Metres at 68.2 g/t Silver and 37 Metres at 86.3 g/t Silver

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

Australian Mine Operators and Innovators Seize Global Opportunities as MajorInternational Mining Event Heads to Sydney