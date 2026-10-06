UiPath Test Cloud Now Available on Oracle Marketplace

Agentic, intelligent testing capabilities designed to help organizations automate and scale testing across Oracle application environments
UiPath , Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation and an Oracle partner, today announced that UiPath Test Cloud is now available on Oracle Marketplace . UiPath Test Cloud provides organizations with capabilities designed to help accelerate software testing with agentic, AI-powered capabilities for test design, automation, execution, and management across Oracle applications and connected enterprise systems.
As application environments become increasingly interconnected and business-critical, organizations need scalable ways to manage software quality across applications and releases. UiPath Test Cloud supports testing across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Siebel, JD Edwards, custom applications, web applications, APIs, and mobile applications, helping teams reduce manual testing effort and strengthen release confidence.
Oracle Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and its partners. It is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions.
"Oracle customers depend on resilient, high-quality applications to run critical business processes," said David Hicks, group vice president of ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. "With UiPath Test Cloud available on Oracle Marketplace, customers can access intelligent testing capabilities that help validate complex Oracle application environments, help reduce manual effort, and support confident releases at enterprise scale."
"The availability of UiPath Test Cloud on Oracle Marketplace enables organizations to continuously test and validate the applications and processes that power their businesses at the speed and scale required by today's digital enterprises," said Chris Poole, Area Vice President, UiPath. "Our participation in Oracle Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and gives customers access to intelligent testing capabilities that can reduce manual effort, improve software quality, and strengthen release confidence. We look forward to working with Oracle to help customers move faster and realize more value from their technology investments."
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
About Oracle's Partner Program
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