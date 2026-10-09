UiPath Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms

UiPath is positioned highest in Ability to Execute, and helps enterprises in moving agentic testing from pilot to production
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms. A complimentary copy of this research report is available here .
As enterprises move beyond experimenting with agentic testing, the challenge is turning its potential into something that works in production: across real applications, deployment environments and release cycles, with the security, governance and reliability enterprises require.
UiPath Test Cloud is designed to help organizations make that transition. It brings agentic testing across the software testing lifecycle, helping teams design, automate, execute and manage testing with AI agents while people remain in control of quality decisions. Teams can leverage built-in agents, build custom agents for specific testing needs, and orchestrate agents, automations and people across end-to-end testing workflows. These capabilities are building blocks for what UiPath calls the dark testing factory, an operating model in which agents and automation increasingly handle routine testing work while people provide direction, context, governance and oversight.
"The speed and volume of software development is only increasing, placing added burdens on quality engineering and assurance teams tasked with making sure that software moves quickly from build to production," said Gerd Weishaar, SVP of Product, Testing Solutions at UiPath. "But just moving faster is not enough. Quality only comes when the speed is matched by intelligence, in the context of your business and enterprise environment. That's the foundation of UiPath Test Cloud, and we believe this recognition gives validation to both the technical backbone of our solution and the value it delivers for our customers."
UiPath Test Cloud supports software testing across web, mobile, desktop, API and complex enterprise applications, while providing enterprise-grade security, governance and deployment flexibility. The platform brings together AI, automation, and orchestration so testing teams can increase their capacity as software delivery accelerates.
According to Gartner, Software testing vendors have expanded beyond AI-augmented testing tools to deliver platforms with specialized agents that continuously assure quality across the Software Development Life Cycle.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms, By Ross Power, Sushant Singhal, C.A. Swan, 6 October 2026
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To learn more about UiPath Test Cloud, visit here .
About UiPath
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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