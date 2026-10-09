UiPath Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms

UiPath is positioned highest in Ability to Execute, and helps enterprises in moving agentic testing from pilot to production

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms. A complimentary copy of this research report is available here .

As enterprises move beyond experimenting with agentic testing, the challenge is turning its potential into something that works in production: across real applications, deployment environments and release cycles, with the security, governance and reliability enterprises require.

UiPath Test Cloud is designed to help organizations make that transition. It brings agentic testing across the software testing lifecycle, helping teams design, automate, execute and manage testing with AI agents while people remain in control of quality decisions. Teams can leverage built-in agents, build custom agents for specific testing needs, and orchestrate agents, automations and people across end-to-end testing workflows. These capabilities are building blocks for what UiPath calls the dark testing factory, an operating model in which agents and automation increasingly handle routine testing work while people provide direction, context, governance and oversight.

"The speed and volume of software development is only increasing, placing added burdens on quality engineering and assurance teams tasked with making sure that software moves quickly from build to production," said Gerd Weishaar, SVP of Product, Testing Solutions at UiPath. "But just moving faster is not enough. Quality only comes when the speed is matched by intelligence, in the context of your business and enterprise environment. That's the foundation of UiPath Test Cloud, and we believe this recognition gives validation to both the technical backbone of our solution and the value it delivers for our customers."

UiPath Test Cloud supports software testing across web, mobile, desktop, API and complex enterprise applications, while providing enterprise-grade security, governance and deployment flexibility. The platform brings together AI, automation, and orchestration so testing teams can increase their capacity as software delivery accelerates.

According to Gartner, Software testing vendors have expanded beyond AI-augmented testing tools to deliver platforms with specialized agents that continuously assure quality across the Software Development Life Cycle.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms, By Ross Power, Sushant Singhal, C.A. Swan, 6 October 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To learn more about UiPath Test Cloud, visit here .

About UiPath

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

UiPath PR
pr@uipath.com

UiPath Investor Relations
investor.relations@uipath.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PATHNYSE:PATH
PATH
The Conversation (0)
QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

Seismic phase now underway; results to further define pathway to multi-gas pilot productionQuébec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Earth Signal Processing Ltd. ("ESP"), a Calgary-based global leader... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) announced the results of a Scoping Study (the "Scoping Study") for the Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion Project ("Stage 2" or the "Expansion Project") in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Scoping Study supports a... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

Edgewater Wireless Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results and Advances PrismIQ Commercialization Roadmap

(TheNewswire) Quarter highlighted by continued semiconductor execution, strategic financing, and expanded engagement across broadband, semiconductor and high-reliability markets September 29, 2026 Ottawa, Canada TheNewswire - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

-- Eight-week program with Temas Resources designed to lock in the RCL flowsheet, generate merchant-quality product samples and establish engineering criteria for a proposed mini-pilot-- Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North... Keep Reading...
Temas and SAGA Advance RCL to Stage 2 Targeting Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products in Preparation for Pilot Studies

Temas and SAGA Advance RCL to Stage 2 Targeting Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products in Preparation for Pilot Studies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce the advancement of its collaborative metallurgical program with Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA") (TSXV:SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) to Stage 2 -... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Announces $800k Private Placement

Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

Notice of Second Court Hearing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 14

Related News

chromium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Chrome Company gains 100 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Bounce, Expert Outlines Fed "Doom Loop" Scenario

base metals investing

Steadright Announces $800k Private Placement

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

base metals investing

Notice of Second Court Hearing

precious metals investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 14

base metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th