UiPath Recognized as a Leader in Analyst Evaluation for Adaptive Process Orchestration Software

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Adaptive Process Orchestration Software, Q3 2026 , acknowledging the company's position among top vendors in the adaptive process orchestration software market. This report identifies "the 13 providers that matter most and how they stack up." According to the report, "This evaluation focuses on assessing the participating vendors' capabilities in providing the appropriate architecture and functionalities to apply AI to the orchestration of complex processes and build users' trust in it." A complimentary copy of this research report is available here .
Process orchestration is becoming the control layer for modern enterprise operations. The UiPath Platform™ brings together process authority, an open and extensible ecosystem, and enterprise governance to help organizations coordinate business critical processes from end-to-end in the context and the scale of the business. It combines deterministic workflows, adaptive case management, and agentic decision-making across APIs, MCP-connected services, AI agents, legacy interfaces, mainframes, people, and code. With runtime guardrails, auditability, policy enforcement, and outcome visibility, organizations can adapt their tools and models while maintaining control.
According to the report, "UiPath's design environment provides superior collaboration and adaptivity. The vendor offers an advanced context layer, while comprehensive orchestration testing, proven process observability, governance, and optimization enable sophisticated process automation. It also provides solid capabilities in such areas as autonomous design, agent library and discovery, hosting, process complexity, and volume handling."
"For us, being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Adaptive Process Orchestration Software reinforces our vision of bringing AI agents, robots, people, and systems together in an open, governed environment," said Arun Mehta, Senior Vice President, Product Management at UiPath. "Enterprises are ready to put agentic AI to work on their most important processes, and orchestration is what makes that possible at scale. By combining orchestration with built-in governance and human oversight, we help thousands of customers move AI from experimentation into production and achieve measurable outcomes with confidence."
The report states, "[UiPath] customers emphasize the platform's extensive and well-integrated functionality and the benefits it brings to automation and orchestration initiatives. They also cite the breadth and depth of its out-of-the-box connectors to third-party systems as particularly strong."
To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Adaptive Process Orchestration Software, Q3 2026 report, please visit here .
*The Forrester Wave™: Adaptive Process Orchestration Software, Q3 2026, Bernhard Schaffrik, September 2026.
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About UiPath
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and humans lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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UiPath Investor Relations
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