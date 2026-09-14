UiPath Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Document Processing for Second Straight Year

Solutions for data and information extraction transform documents and communications of any complexity into automation-ready data for agentic workflows at speed and scale
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced its positioning as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), marking the second straight year UiPath has received this positioning. A complimentary copy of this research report is available here .
Agentic AI can reason and act, but most enterprise data still sits locked in unstructured documents, such as contracts, invoices, claims forms, scanned records. Without a way to extract and verify that content, an agent's decisions are only as good as the fragments it can parse, leading many agentic AI initiatives to stall before scaling. Intelligent document processing closes that gap, turning unstructured documents into structured, verified data that agents can act on directly. Document-heavy processes, such accounts payable and claims review, can infuse this data into workflows an agent can complete end to end, not just assist with.
UiPath's IDP takes these capabilities a step further with UiPath IXP, which uses the latest generative AI models to turn even the most complex unstructured documents and an expanding library of diverse content types into clean, structured data. With a large community of users and resources and a global technology and business ecosystem, UiPath IXP is built for fast time to value and a seamless user experience. It takes the pain out of complex document processing of all types, extending agentic automation into new use cases and workflows. unlocking the deep insights and value promised by AI and agentic automation.
"Enterprises don't need an AI agent that can talk about their business, they need one that can act on it," said Badri Narayanan, Senior Vice President, Software Engineering, UiPath. "That requires reading documents with the same accuracy and context a skilled employee would bring. UiPath IXP gives agents that capability, turning invoices, contracts, and claims into structured, verified data an agent can act on with confidence, enabling more efficient automated business processes and improving decision intelligence. This is the foundation that separates AI that assists from AI that runs the process."
According to Gartner, "A Leader must have a market-leading vision and the ability to deliver on that vision. Leaders have an insightful understanding of the IDP market, a reliable track record, the power to influence the market's direction, and an ability to attract and retain customers. In the IDP market, Leaders demonstrate understanding of enterprise customers' needs and of opportunities to expand functionality and add new modules and services to their core IDP offerings."
To learn more about the UiPath Platform and its IXP offerings, visit here .
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Document Processing, By Shubhangi Vashisth, Stephen Emmott, Tushar Srivastava, Sachin Joshi and Irina Guseva, 8 September 2026.
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About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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