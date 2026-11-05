UiPath Named a Leader in Everest Group's 2026 Agentic Process Automation Platform and Full Suite APAP PEAK Matrix® Assessments

UiPath also earns Star Performer status, recognizing strong platform revenue growth, portfolio mix, and high buyer satisfaction
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Agentic Process Automation Platform (APAP) and Full Suite APAP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. In an evaluation of 29 APAP providers and 15 Full Suite APAP providers, UiPath was listed as a revenue leader, with a diversified portfolio mix, and high levels of buyer satisfaction. The full report is available here .
The adoption of AI into enterprise operations is evolving the mix of traditional automations and AI agents, creating an interconnected web of predictable, deterministic workflows alongside agentic workflows that depend on context and judgement. This is at the heart of Everest Group's definition of APAP, enabling enterprises to design, deploy, orchestrate, and govern AI agents alongside automation technologies, enterprise applications, and human workers. These platforms serve as the coordination layer through which AI agents, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), process orchestration, and enterprise systems collaborate to execute business processes and deliver the right business outcomes.
Judged against these criteria, UiPath scored high for cross-platform capabilities, intelligent automation (IA) capabilities, and services and support. In particular, Everest Group cited the following in its UiPath Platform™:
- Full suite of building tools – capabilities for RPA, API and headless browser automation, ScreenPlay for dynamic interfaces, IXP for documents, and object-centric process mining.
- Options for orchestration – UiPath Maestro™ can handle long-running case management, with AI agents managing case stages and tasks while coordinating robots, people, and enterprise systems.
- Governance – UiPath AI Trust Layer and Automation Registry control model access, data use, and agent actions, recording ownership and lineage and support auditing across the automation life cycle.
- Buyer confidence – customers cite UiPath's unified automation platform, product vision, responsive support, and platform stability.
"Enterprises are moving AI out of pilots and into the processes that run their business," said Arun Mehta, Senior Vice President, Product Management for UiPath. "These are often the true enterprise processes that run their business, spanning many systems and teams, running for months. They need the dependability and predictability of automation with the reasoning and contextual abilities of agents, orchestrated in a governable, observable, and auditable fashion to manage risk and deliver business outcomes. That is the core of the UiPath Platform, providing the tools to build and run workflows according to business need, with the assurance of governance. This recognition by Everest reflects how we've built our platform and what our customers have come to depend on."
"UiPath's continued market momentum, breadth of integrated automation capabilities, and advances in agentic process orchestration underpin its recognition as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Agentic Process Automation Platform (APAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 and as a Leader in the Full Suite APAP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its expanded capabilities in orchestrating long running workflows, computer use-based automation, and enterprise governance strengthen its ability to coordinate AI agents, robots, and people across complex business processes. Customers have highlighted its unified automation platform, strong product vision, responsive support, and platform stability and resilience as key strengths."
To download a complimentary copy of the Everest Group Agentic Process Automation Platform (APAP) and Full Suite APAP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, visit here .
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Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports .
About UiPath
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows--unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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