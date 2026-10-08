UiPath Named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

UiPath Maestro™ orchestration offering recognized for market impact and product vision and capability
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in the Everest Group Process Orchestration PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2026 . UiPath Maestro™, the company's orchestration offering, scored highly for market impact including value delivery - and product vision and capability, especially process management and governance as well as implementation and support.
Everest Group defines process orchestration as software that enables enterprises to design, execute, coordinate, and monitor end-to-end business processes spanning human workers, digital workers, AI agents, and enterprise applications. Core capabilities include process modeling, business rules and decision management, user interface design, hybrid workforce management, interoperability, and process governance. The software coordinates and acts as the control layer across automation technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and process intelligence.
With agentic AI becoming increasingly integrated into enterprise automation, process orchestration is evolving beyond deterministic workflow execution toward adaptive, goal-driven orchestration. Everest sought to qualify this evolution by assessing each product's ability to coordinate AI agents alongside humans and systems, evaluating their ability to provide agents with process context, enable multi-agent orchestration, and maintain security, observability, auditability, and governance.
In evaluating UiPath Maestro, Everest cited the following as key differentiators worthy of Leader and Star Performer rating:
- The ability of UiPath Maestro to coordinate agents, RPA robots, APIs, systems, documents, and humans through the same orchestration fabric, with shared governance and observability.
- UiPath investments and enhancements that include MCP-based interoperability for connecting with external agents and tools, and Maestro Case for agentic case management.
- Added capabilities for users to design workflows via the visual process-modeling canvas in Studio Web or via natural language through Autopilot for Maestro, as well as built-in analytics with process mining insights to identify process optimization opportunities.
- Support for rule-based decisioning through DMN, decision tables, and expression logic, while Autopilot enables users to define and configure business logic using natural-language prompts.
- UiPath Action Center for centralized task management, approvals, and exception handling, supported by pre-built dashboards, and support for multi-agent orchestration.
- Overall customer satisfaction with the end-to-end automation coverage, citizen developer enablement, customer support and responsiveness, product vision, and platform resilience in UiPath Maestro.
"UiPath's continued investment in advancing its process orchestration capabilities and focus on delivering business outcomes have contributed to its position as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2026 Process Orchestration PEAK Matrix ® Assessment," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President, Everest Group. "UiPath is helping enterprises move beyond task automation by bringing together robots, AI agents, and humans within a unified and governed orchestration layer. Its ability to embed process context, memory, governance, and control enables its clients to adopt agentic automation with greater confidence."
"Enterprises have optimized individual tasks for years, but the real bottleneck sits between processes, not inside them," said Arun Mehta, Senior Vice President, Product Management at UiPath. "Process orchestration solves for that gap, providing a control plane to connect people, agents, and systems so work moves end to end. We built Maestro to close that gap, and this recognition from Everest Group confirms that our approach to orchestrating complex, cross-functional processes is resonating with the market. It validates the pace of innovation we've put into Maestro and our platform over the past year, and it reflects what we hear directly from customers: orchestration is becoming the foundation their AI strategy depends on."
To download a complimentary copy of The Everest Group Process Orchestration PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2026, visit here .
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Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix ® Reports .
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.
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