UiPath Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Security and Confidence for Automated Workflows

Integration demonstrates the power of agentic automation and security platforms working together to protect modern enterprises

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced a new security automation capability, built in collaboration with Microsoft, to help organizations accelerate security operations when applying automation to business workflows. The solution automates threat detection, enrichment, and response workflows across Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft Sentinel, and integrated Microsoft threat intelligence.

The combination of UiPath's enterprise automation platform with Microsoft's suite of security offerings enriches security detection with business context, ensuring that an enterprise's security operations center can stay ahead of the pace of business. Security and mitigation efficiency and productivity are elevated, accelerating mean time to resolve (MTTR) and minimizing process and business disruption. Designed for enterprise scale and aligned with Microsoft's security ecosystem, the solution will be available in the UiPath Solutions Marketplace, making it easy for organizations to discover, deploy, and operationalize UiPath-powered security automation as part of their existing Microsoft security investments.

"This collaboration brings security automation closer to where work actually happens," said Andrei Oros, Director of IT Automation at UiPath. "The combination of our automation capabilities with Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, and Security Copilot gives enterprises the ability to embed security controls into operational processes. It's the peace-of-mind they need to adopt automation across their organization, with the confidence that the data and information driving their most important workflows is compliant and secure, and that it won't interrupt their business."

"UiPath's integration with Microsoft fuses automation with built-in security and governance—enriching signals with business context, empowering human-in-the-loop decisions, and accelerating detection and response—so enterprises can scale agentic automation with confidence," commented Ruthy Kaidar, Managing Director Solutions, Software Companies, Microsoft EMEA.

Files and signals originating from automated business workflows can be scanned automatically using Microsoft Defender for Cloud, enriched with business context, and forwarded to Microsoft Sentinel for investigation. Once forwarded, security analysts can then leverage Microsoft Security Copilot for guided, human-in-the-loop analysis of those artifacts and data, while UiPath automations execute follow-up actions such as quarantining files, pausing workflows, or escalating incidents, reducing mean time to respond and improving overall SOC efficiency.

"Security teams need solutions that move at the speed of modern threats," said Steven Spirou, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft Security. "UiPath's work with Microsoft Sentinel and Security Copilot demonstrates how partners can extend the platform with automation, richer context, and faster response, bringing real, production-grade value to SOC teams."

Click here to learn more about the UiPath collaborations with Microsoft and visit the UiPath Trust Center for more information.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit http://www.uipath.com .

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