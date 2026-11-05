UiPath Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results Conference Call

UiPath , Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2027 ended October 31, 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, December 3, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Third Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, December 3, 2026
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Live Webcast: Register here
Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About UiPath

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath

Media Contact
PR@uipath.com
UiPath

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