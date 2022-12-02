GamingInvesting News

The collaboration will be framed around LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX 20-minute Art Battle tournament and FaZe Forever to bring the art, esports, entertainment and Web3 experience together.

UCOLLEX a company backed by Animoca Brands, will partner with FaZe Clan to bring its Japanese competitive art concept to NFT Now and Mana Common's The Gateway in Miami from November 29 - December 3 2022.

The Gateway is an immersive event focused on introducing NFTs to the wider public. This year, they will be creating the first-ever Web3 metropolis in Downtown Miami .

The LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX Art Battle will challenge talented artists to create a masterpiece in an intense 20-minute showdown. A tournament made up of three art battles will take place at the FaZe Clan event stage on the final day of the exhibition and will be simultaneously broadcast live on the official FaZe Clan YouTube and Twitch account. Four digital artists from Japan and Belgium will perform; Kathmi, Jaba, Yuhkilily, and Hirofumi Mochizuki .

UCOLLEX will also participate in FaZe Forever, a free digital collectible that gives its holders ultimate access to the FaZe Forever digital gaming ecosystem. A new V.A.S. Cartridge can be acquired by scanning the QR code at FaZe Clan's gamer-themed booth or via social media.

The UCOLLEX V.A.S. Cartridge will launch on December 3 with bonus items from this drop to be revealed to holders at a later date. V.A.S. Cartridges will only be distributed between December 1 - 3 , a crypto wallet is not required to participate. For more information about FaZe Forever, visit forever.fazeclan.com.

"We're extremely hyped to partner up with Faze Clan who have established themselves as a platform for esports and entertainment! LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX fits this mold and showcases the impressive feat that artists can achieve when pushed to their limits in front of a live audience. This is what we're all about! And it's a taste of what digital creators can expect from our upcoming Web3 and art culture platform." said Davide Santillo , Chief Operating Officer - UCOLLEX

LIMITS Battle

Saturday, December 3 at 02.00 PM - 05.00 PM (EST)

Located at: 169E Flagler Street, Miami, FL , 33131

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX, an Animoca Brands backed company, is a creator platform leveraging on Culture and Web3 Technology to maximize the potential of creators' passions by helping them gain ownership over their work and fans. By infusing popular Japanese intellectual properties (i.e. as Ghost in the Shell and Fairy Tail ) with innovative content formats, we enable creators to power their individual creator economy.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io

Email: press@ucollex.io

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucollex-partners-with-faze-clan-to-bring-digital-art-experience-to-the-gateway-in-miami-301692382.html

SOURCE UCOLLEX International Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Build a school and catch truant students in this new pixel School-sim

- Pathea today announced the release of its new simulation game, Let's School which will be released in 2023, made by a small team led by producer, Lanka.

In this game, the player will return to their alma mater as the new headmaster. Through great efforts and management skills, the player can restore the now worn-out school building to its former glory and beyond, even becoming a school known all around the world for its excellent education and stellar curriculum.

But the process of building the school is bound to be a painstaking one - in addition to realizing your vision, you will also have to contend with a variety of disorderly students - bullies who harass their peers, 'opportunists' who sneak contraband into the school, students who complain about the lack of recreational facilities and drop out, and many more. For the sake of the students and the future of the school, you as the headmaster will have to take decisive measures to rectify these malpractices.

For example, you can pick up a student who has dozed off in class and punish them with a standing order. For the smugglers, you can start checking for and confiscating prohibited items at the school gate. As for students who blatantly skip school, you may have no choice but to send teachers outside the school to track them down. It's not easy managing teenagers!

Of course, for those headmasters who long for some reminder of their own youth, you'll find it in Let's School: the game offers many customization options. Design your uniforms based on your own experiences, or perhaps your favorite high school anime. Decorate and color the rooms to your heart's desire.

The school may be deserted when you first join, but you can change that by designing the uniforms, repairing the classrooms, recruiting teachers, establishing clubs and more until soon enough, your school is teeming with life. As your school grows, you will then start to experience a rich and beautiful story of youth, slowly watching the adolescent lives of your students unfold.

The developers of Pathea are taking a step outside of the My Time series with the release of My Time at Portia on Steam in 2018, which has gone on to sell over 2.7 million copies and receive a 92% positive feedback rate in the years since.

After nine months of independent development, the producer's demo of Let's School attracted a lot of praise and encouragement from its audience. Support and suggestions from the players have also helped to bring Let's School from idea to reality, and the addition of more team members has helped to enrich the content of Let's School greatly as well.

The project is currently in steady development by a small team and is scheduled to be released on Steam in 2023.

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/LetsSchool2

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/dZAQjFp

IG: https://www.instagram.com/letsschool9/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-a-school-and-catch-truant-students-in-this-new-pixel-school-sim-301691224.html

SOURCE Pathea

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetDragon's Promethean Acquires Explain Everything to Drive Transformational Collaboration and Learning Experiences

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Explain Everything, a leading digital whiteboard platform for creating engaging lessons, activities, and interactive presentations. Through the strategic acquisition, Promethean is expected to add to its product portfolio a revenue-generating application tool that addresses one of the most common use cases of its customers. This acquisition will also  support the development of new and better solutions that would address teaching, learning, and collaboration needs, and ultimately enable the scaling of future software subscription revenue stream.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wemade announced a strategic investment in DRX, a esports company

  • DRX IP to onboard WEMIX and expand its ecosystem
  • Both parties to cooperate for the advancement of eSports culture

Wemade announced a strategic investment in DRX. The companies will join forces in leading eSports fan culture and integrate it with the WEMIX platform for ecosystem expansion.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Founded in 2012, DRX is a Korean eSports company whose eSports teams include games such as League of Legend, Warcraft 3, Tekken 7 and more.

DRX's League of Legend team recently won the 2022 LoL World Championship, and Valorant team recorded 103 wins and 4 draws during a year and a half since its debut. With 22 championships under its belt, the team is considered to be the strongest in Asia .

Wemade plans to reach out to 3.7M DRX fans worldwide by onboarding DRX's excellent IP.

"eSports is a perfect fit for blockchain, since it has been evolving futuristically through repeated technical innovations," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "Through NILE, the DAO & NFT platform of WEMIX, we will complete a digital economy that connects gaming, entertainment, sports, art, and finance."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-announced-a-strategic-investment-in-drx-a-esports-company-301692240.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Devs United Games Expands Globally Immersive Outdoor Experiences through AR / VR

Korean startup Devs United Games is expanding globally after its successful launch of Real VR Fishing the highly rated Oculus-delivered outdoor experience game. Real VR Fishing was launched in 2019 and exceeded 110K monthly active users (MAU) as of 2021. Of the users, 96% are outside of Korea - 70% are from North America the rest are from the United Kingdom and Japan . The game was featured recently in the Meta ad " Fishing with Dad ", and has been a hit with a diverse audience.

AR / VR has great potential to allow users and creators to positively impact behavior and engage in community building, but so far this potential is underrealized. Devs United Games is publishing games that manifest the team's values; their games focus on creating resonating experiences, is family oriented, nonviolent, and enjoyable experiences. These experiences allow relaxation, relationship building, and memory creation. Real VR Fishing was launched to emulate the laid-back family-oriented experience of an outdoor excursion.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bigo Live to livestream The Game Awards 2022 across more than 10 global markets

Bigo Live the leading global livestreaming platform, announced that it is an official streaming partner of The Game Awards 2022, which will kick off on 4:30 pm PST Thursday December 8th and will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles .

Bigo Live to livestream The Game Awards 2022 across more than 10 global markets.

This year sees Bigo Live's first time with the event and includes streaming of the ceremony across North America , Latin America , Japan , South Korea , Australia , the UK, Italy , France , Germany , Spain and Portugal .

In addition to the streaming partnership, Bigo Live will also engage the Bigo community by hosting in-app Community activations such as discussions and voting around the Awards, encouraging the creation of user generated content.

Bigo Live has long enabled streamers to connect with viewers and fans as they stream popular games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty and more. Viewers are able to enjoy an immersive watching experience and highly interactive engagement on Bigo Live when creators are streaming their favorite games.

Mike Ong , Vice President of BIGO Technology , said: "Bigo Live is honored to be partnering with The Games Awards this year and streaming this exciting event to a huge audience across the globe. This partnership is also the latest in Bigo Live's commitment to the gaming community and we wish all the participants the best of luck."

The Game Awards are an annual event to 'recognize and uphold creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry.' The Game Awards recognize and honor all sectors of the gaming industry from the games themselves to gaming content creators – with Game of the Year finalists including Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok and Content Creators including Fluxo creator Nobru and Streamer Awards creator QTCinderella.

The Game Awards Host and Creator, Geoff Keighley , said: "The Game Awards strives to reach as wide an audience as possible and so we're thrilled to bring Bigo Live into the community. We aim to bring together diverse groups of game developers and players, as well as major names from pop culture, to celebrate gaming as an immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment."

For more information on Bigo Live, please visit bigo.tv and to begin your livestreaming journey, download the Bigo Live app (available on iOS and Android).

About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social live streaming communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016 , Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore .

(PRNewsfoto/Bigo Live)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigo-live-to-livestream-the-game-awards-2022-across-more-than-10-global-markets-301689551.html

SOURCE Bigo Live

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Epic Seven x aespa enlivens the center of New York, Times Square Billboard advertisement revealed

  • Large outdoor advertisements placed on five buildings in New York , including one in Times Square, and Los Angeles
  • Large outdoor advertisements using 3D technology displaying AESPA members in a lively manner placed in Korea's hub, including Gangnam Station, COEX, etc.
  • Collaboration Heroes released at the end of the video attracts many

- On Thursday, the 1 st Smilegate Megaport (In-a Jang, CEO) announced that its global hit mobile RPG "Epic Seven", serviced by Smilegate Megaport and developed by Super Creative ( Hyung-Suk Kim and Ki-Hyun Kang, Co-CEOs), placed large outdoor advertisements in New York including Times Square to celebrate Epic Seven's collaboration with one of the best K-pop groups, aespa.

Epic Seven x aespa enlivens the center of Los Angeles! OutFront Wilshire Grand advertisement revealed!

The advertisement features aespa on an adventure to Orbis in the world of Epic Seven. It has also attracted attention from Epic Seven fans around the world, as it revealed ae-aespa reborn as Heroes in Epic Seven.

The advertisement will be placed in a total of 5 places, i ncluding the center of New York Times Square at The Cube at 2 Times Square, Time Square Wedge, as well as other places such as Bryant Park Digital, NY, Midtown West Digital, NY, and OutFront Wilshire Grand, LA.

Starting today, Smilegate Megaport will post large outdoor advertisements in Korea to promote the Collaboration. The advertisements will be displayed in Seoul's popular areas, such as the K-POP Square in COEX, IS-LIVE at Gangnam Station, and G-LIGHT at the Nonhyeon Intersection. In particular, advertisements at the IS-LIVE and K-POP Square implemented 3D technology to display skills used by aespa members in a lively manner. The Collaboration advertisement will also be played in 118 CGV theaters nationwide.

The Epic Seven x aespa teaser videos, which were released on November 15 th , accumulated more than 20 million views within a week. In addition, Epic Seven has climbed the Google Play Chart as of November 29th in Korea and Taiwan , being placed 2 nd and 1 st respectively. It is very unusual for a mobile game, which marked its fourth official launch anniversary to climb the charts in such a manner. To celebrate, Smilegate Megaport will distribute a 5-star Hero Summon Ticket to all players.

"We think this could be a good opportunity for us to promote Epic Seven to gamers and aespa fans around the world. We will always strive to make Epic Seven a more beloved game IP in the future," says Jae-Hoon Jung , department head of Smilegate Megaport.

For more information on Epic Seven, visit the website.

( https://epic7.smilegatemegaport.com/beginnerguide )

Official YouTube Channel

( https://youtube.com/@EpicSeven )

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-seven-x-aespa-enlivens-the-center-of-new-york-times-square-billboard-advertisement-revealed-301691339.html

SOURCE Smilegate Megaport

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×