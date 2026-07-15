UBS Welcomes Financial Advisor Samuel Duckett to Austin Office

UBS today announced that Samuel Duckett has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in its Austin, Texas office. Samuel joins UBS's Central Region, led by Jon Ramey , and will report to Market Executive Tommy Stacy and Market Director Jeff Bidstrup .

Samuel joins UBS from Morgan Stanley, where he spent the past six years advising individuals and families on wealth management strategies. At UBS, he will partner with Financial Advisor Will Lawes, who joined the firm two years ago, to continue serving clients with a personalized and comprehensive approach to wealth management.

"We are excited to welcome Samuel to UBS," said Jeff Bidstrup. "He has built a strong reputation for helping clients navigate the transition from wealth creation to long-term wealth preservation and growth. His entrepreneurial mindset, client-first philosophy and commitment to building lasting relationships make him an excellent addition to our team in Austin."

Samuel focuses on helping successful individuals, entrepreneurs and multigenerational families address the opportunities and complexities that come with growing wealth. Drawing from his own entrepreneurial background, he works closely with clients to develop tailored strategies designed to help them achieve their long-term financial goals.

Prior to entering the financial services industry, Samuel founded and operated several businesses, experiences that shaped his understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by business owners and high-achieving professionals. He earned a bachelor's degree in business studies with a specialization in Entrepreneurship from San Diego State University and furthered his studies in global business through international academic programs in Singapore and around the world.

"Samuel's experience working with entrepreneurs and next-generation wealth creators aligns well with the growth we are seeing across Texas and the broader Central Region," said Jon Ramey. "We look forward to supporting Samuel and Will as they continue building a premier wealth management practice at UBS."

At UBS, Samuel and his clients will have access to the firm's extensive, global capabilities, including specialized support for ultra-high-net-worth clients through UBS's dedicated advisory resources and solutions for concentrated stock positions.

Samuel's arrival further strengthens UBS's presence in Austin and underscores the firm's continued commitment to attracting top advisor talent across key growth markets.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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