UBS Welcomes Financial Advisor Bryan Davidson in Scottsdale, Arizona

UBS Global Wealth Management today announces that Bryan Davidson has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in the UBS Scottsdale, Arizona office. Bryan brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 17 years directly advising clients and helping them achieve their financial goals through comprehensive wealth management strategies.

Bryan joins UBS from BMO Investment Services in Scottsdale. He brings a strong focus on personalized, goal-oriented wealth planning and investment strategies. His expertise includes tax-aware income planning, business succession strategies, and estate coordination. With a mission to help individuals, families, and business owners align today's decisions with tomorrow's goals, Bryan is dedicated to building multi-generational legacies.

Joining Bryan as part of his team is Client Associate Jennifer Smith , who also brings 20 years of industry experience. Together, they will deliver an elevated level of service to clients throughout the Scottsdale region.

Ryan Lurie , Executive Director, Market Director at UBS Scottsdale says, "Bryan and Jenn bring a proven track record of delivering comprehensive, goal-driven financial strategies that will be a tremendous asset to our Scottsdale office. Their expertise will be further amplified by the world-class resources UBS provides, and we look forward to helping them deliver exceptional value to their clients."

Bryan is an active member in his community. He has sponsored Sequoia Charter Elementary's "Adopt-a-Class" program since 2020 and served as a Giving Ambassador in both 2023 and 2024. Outside of work, he enjoys riding his Harley-Davidson with his wife Jenna, running 10Ks, traveling, and spending time with his family as a proud uncle.

Bryan holds Series 7 and 66 securities licenses and is licensed for life, health, annuities, and variable contracts.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

