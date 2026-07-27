UBS Hires Financial Advisor Team of Four in Tampa, FL

UBS today announced that Private Wealth Advisors Jesse Flatt, Lea Ann Drew, Brandon Burns and Carlos Rodriguez will join the firm in Tampa, Florida. Along with their team, they oversee approximately $1.3 billion in client assets, serving ultra-high net worth families and business owners.

Following the conclusion of their notice period, the team will join the UBS Greater Florida/Gulf Coast Market and report to Tampa Bay Senior Market Director Jack Heiss. The market is led by outgoing Market Executive Lane Strumlauf and Market Executive Tyler Hutchens, and is part of the firm's Southeast Region.

"These advisors are among the best in the business and will bring more than 100 years of combined experience serving ultra-high net worth individuals. They have spent decades building deep relationships throughout the Tampa community, and their addition will further strengthen the exceptional capabilities we offer clients. We are pleased to soon welcome them to UBS," said Julie Fox, Regional Director, Southeast, at UBS.

"Jesse, Lea Ann, Brandon and Carlos are extremely talented advisors who built their careers around advising ultra-high net worth individuals and business owners. We're looking forward to helping them leverage our world-class wealth management capabilities and platform to further serve the complex needs of clients," said Jack Heiss, Tampa Bay Senior Market Director at UBS.

Jesse, Lea Ann, Brandon and Carlos will advise ultra-high net worth families and business owners on a wide array of financial services, including investment management, tax strategies, estate planning and asset allocation. They will join from Bank of America Private Bank.

Jesse previously served as a senior portfolio manager to ultra-high net worth clients at Bank of America Private Bank. Before this, Jesse was a portfolio manager at RBC Rochdale, where he managed billions of dollars across equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. He has also held senior investment and advisory roles at Invesco, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch. Jesse will bring nearly two decades of investment management and advisory experience to UBS.

Lea Ann has four decades of trust and private wealth management experience serving ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals, families, and business owners. Most recently, she spent nearly 15 years with Bank of America Private Bank, where she served as a Senior Trust Officer. She previously held similar roles at Wells Fargo Private Bank and SunTrust. Lea Ann began her career at Barnett Bank in St. Petersburg in 1988.

Brandon joined Bank of America Private Bank in 2022, most recently serving as a Market Investment Executive & Senior Portfolio Manager for Central and North Florida. He delivered customized wealth management strategies to ultra-high net worth clients, mentored Portfolio Managers and Private Wealth Advisors, and served as the market's CIO, Trading, and Wealth Management Executive. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager at RBC Rochdale.

Carlos spent 12 years at Bank of America Private Bank as a Wealth Strategies Advisor. Prior to that, he served for 14 years at SunTrust Bank in a variety of roles focused on trust services and complex financial, tax, and estate planning. Before entering financial services, Carlos practiced law for nearly six years, specializing in estate, tax, and trust planning. He has dedicated his entire 30-year career to serving high and ultra-high net worth individuals in the trust and private wealth management industries.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the first quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

https://www.ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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