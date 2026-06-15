UBS Hires Financial Advisor Adam Conish in Philadelphia

UBS Wealth Management today announced that Financial Advisor Adam Conish has joined the firm in Philadelphia. He manages approximately $1.2 billion in assets.

Conish joins the UBS Mid-Atlantic Market, which is led by Market Executive Brendan Graham and is part of the firm's Southeast Region, led by Regional Director Julie Fox. Conish reports to Patricia Cashin, Senior Market Director for the Greater Philadelphia area.

"We are delighted to welcome Adam to UBS," said Brendan Graham, Mid-Atlantic Market Executive at UBS. "Our world class wealth management platform is built on cutting edge resources and productive advisors like Adam. We look forward to supporting him in this important and growing region."

"Adam is an extremely talented financial advisor with decades of experience and a unique focus on advising foundations, endowments and non-profit organizations," said Patricia Cashin, Senior Market Director, UBS. "We are continuing to invest in our talent, and grow our capabilities, to provide even more services and offerings to meet the complex financial needs of our clients. The addition of an advisor of Adam's caliber is key to this strategy."

He brings decades of experience in financial services to UBS and spent the past 20 years in a variety of positions at Glenmede, including Director of Endowment & Foundation Management, and previously as a Portfolio Manager. He cofounded the firm's Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) program and was part of senior leadership. Prior to joining Glenmede, Adam held roles at Schlarbaum Capital Management, a long short equity hedge fund, and at Van der Moolen Options, as an equity options specialist. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Adam is also a Charted Financial Analyst (CFA ® ).

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

https://www.ubs.com

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