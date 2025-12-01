UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payment on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB

UBS Investment Bank today announced the coupon payment for the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSE Arca: "AMUB"), traded on the NYSE Arca.
|
NYSE
|
ETN Name and Prospectus
|
Coupon
|
Ex-
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Coupon
|
Payment
|
Current Yield
|
AMUB
|
11/17/25
|
12/01/25
|
12/01/25
|
12/09/25
|
$0.3168
|
Quarterly
|
6.66%
* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto. For more information on the ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs ."
**"Current Yield (annualized)" equals the current Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupon), divided by the Closing Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.
About ETRACS
ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on either NYSE Arca or NASDAQ, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor's principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs . We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.
UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the relevant prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplements to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS ETNs. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS ETN may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS ETN identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, you can request the prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement or pricing supplement, by calling toll-free (+1-877-387-2275). The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.
About UBS
