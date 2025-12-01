UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payment on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB

UBS Investment Bank today announced the coupon payment for the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSE Arca: "AMUB"), traded on the NYSE Arca.

NYSE
Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus
Supplement*

Coupon
Valuation
Date

Ex-
Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Coupon
Amount

Payment
Schedule

Current Yield
(annualized)**

AMUB

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

11/17/25

12/01/25

12/01/25

12/09/25

$0.3168

Quarterly

6.66%

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto. For more information on the ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs ."

**"Current Yield (annualized)" equals the current Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupon), divided by the Closing Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on either NYSE Arca or NASDAQ, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor's principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs . We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the relevant prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplements to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS ETNs. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS ETN may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS ETN identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, you can request the prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement or pricing supplement, by calling toll-free (+1-877-387-2275). The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the third quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC ( http://www.sipc.org/ ). UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of UBS as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of UBS to any person to buy or sell any security. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but UBS does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof. Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Alerian MLP Index and AMZ are trademarks of VettaFi and their use is granted under a license from VettaFi. VettaFi owns and administers the Alerian Index Series.

UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this communication in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

© UBS 2025. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1

Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian.

Media
Alison Keunen
+1-212-713-2296
alison.keunen@ubs.com

Institutional Investor 1
Tel. +1-877-387-2275

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UBS
