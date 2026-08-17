UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for Seven ETNs

UBS AG announced today the per-security amounts payable (collectively, the "Call Settlement Amounts") for the below seven UBS-issued exchange traded notes set forth in the following table (collectively, the "ETNs").
Table-1
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ETN Ticker
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ETN Name and Prospectus Supplement [1]
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Call Settlement Amount
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CUSIP
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Call Settlement Date
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IWDL
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ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN due February 9, 2051 [2]
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$70.2470
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90278V107
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08/19/2026
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IWFL
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ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN due February 9, 2051 [2]
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$61.4332
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90278V305
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08/19/2026
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IWML
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ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN due February 9, 2051 [2]
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$34.4969
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90278V404
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08/19/2026
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MTUL
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ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN due February 9, 2051 [2]
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$58.0793
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90278V602
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08/19/2026
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QULL
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ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN due February 9, 2051 [2]
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$70.6620
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90278V503
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08/19/2026
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SCDL
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ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN due February 9, 2051 [2]
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$61.6488
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90278V206
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08/19/2026
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USML
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ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN due February 9, 2051 [2]
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$47.2560
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90278V701
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08/19/2026
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[1] The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus supplement for each of the ETNs, which are identified by their names. Each of the above ETNs are part of the UBS AG's Medium Term Notes, Series B, on which UBS AG is sole obligor. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the relevant prospectus supplement (including, as applicable, any product supplement and pricing supplement (each such supplement, a "prospectus supplement")) for the ETNs.
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[2] The prospectus addendum with a link to the updated base prospectus can be accessed here .
On July 16, 2026, UBS AG announced the redemption of the ETNs. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount to investors holding the ETNs on August 19, 2026.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "may," "intends," "would," "if," "expect," "potentially" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including those relating to UBS AG's plans for the ETNs, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments, expectations and objectives concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including whether UBS AG will actually complete the redemption of the ETNs, could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the ETNs please refer to the "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement(s) relating to the ETNs referenced in Table-1. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About ETRACS ETNs
ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca or NASDAQ, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor's principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETRACS ETNs. Prior to making an investment in the ETRACS ETNs, investors should take into account whether or not the market price is tracking the intraday indicative value of the ETRACS ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement for each ETRACS ETN.
UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the relevant prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement(s) and/or pricing supplement(s) to understand fully the terms of the ETNs and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETNs. The applicable offering document for each ETN may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETN identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC ( http://www.sipc.org/ ). UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.
This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of UBS as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of UBS to any person to buy or sell any security. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but UBS does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof. Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information.
The IWFL, IWML and IWDL ETNs (the "Russell ETNs") have been developed solely by UBS. The Russell ETNs are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the FTSE Russell Indices (the "Russell Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Russell Indices. "Russell®" and "FTSE Russell®" are a trademarks of the relevant LSE Group company and are used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Russell Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Russell Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell ETNs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell ETNs or the suitability of the Russell Indices for the purpose to which it is being put by UBS.
The ETNs referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such ETNs or any index on which such ETNs are based. The respective prospectus supplement contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with UBS.
The Dow Jones US Dividend 100 TR USD Index ("Dow Jones Index") is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and has been licensed for use by UBS AG. Copyright © 2026 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"), a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). ETNs based on the Dow Jones Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed or sold by S&P DJI, S&P, Dow Jones, their affiliates or third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Dow Jones Index.
UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this communication in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.
© UBS 2026. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
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