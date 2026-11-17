Just in time for the holidays, customers can shop apparel, footwear, home essentials, gifts and Sephora at Kohl's beauty products from Kohl's more than 1,100 stores across the U.S. through Uber Eats
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Kohl's today announced a new nationwide partnership, bringing Kohl's extensive assortment of apparel, footwear, home essentials, gifts, beauty products and more to the UBER Eats marketplace. Customers can now shop Kohl's more than 1,100 stores nationwide for scheduled or on-demand delivery, making it easier to pick up everything from last-minute holiday gifts and party outfits to everyday essentials without an extra trip to the store.
The partnership comes at a particularly convenient time for holiday shoppers. Customers can shop available last-minute gifts from their local Kohl's through Uber Eats for on-demand delivery, giving them another way to get presents in hand before Christmas. The partnership also expands access to premium beauty products, with customers now able to shop Sephora at Kohl's products directly through participating Kohl's storefronts on Uber Eats, building on Uber's existing partnership with Sephora.
"Whether it's finding a last-minute gift, getting ready for a holiday gathering or picking up something you need for the season, convenience matters," said Nathan Bernheim, Head of Retail Partnerships at Uber. "By bringing Kohl's to Uber Eats nationwide, we're making it easier for customers to shop Kohl's selection of apparel, gifts, home essentials and more, with on-demand delivery right when they need it."
"Holiday schedules are busy, and customers are looking for convenient ways to check every item off their list," said Arianne Parisi, Chief Customer Officer at Kohl's. "Partnering with Uber Eats gives customers another flexible way to shop Kohl's—from last-minute gifts and party-ready styles to beauty and home essentials—and have it delivered right to their door."
To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy $10 off their first Kohl's order of $50 or more on Uber Eats through December 3, 2026.†
How It Works
Shopping Kohl's through Uber Eats is simple:
- Open the Uber Eats app and search for "Kohl's," or browse the Retail section.
- Select a participating Kohl's location and browse available products, including Sephora at Kohl's beauty items
- Add items to your cart, choose your delivery time, and place your order.
- Track your delivery through the Uber Eats app.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 83 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
About Kohl's
Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for our customers. Kohl's is uniquely positioned to deliver against its long-term strategy and its purpose to take care of families' realest moments. Kohl's serves millions of families in its more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through the Kohl's App. With a large national footprint, Kohl's is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com .
† $10 off at Kohl's on Uber Eats may be used one time per account. $50 minimum basket spend is calculated on the subtotal after any applicable promos and savings have been applied. Offer is not combinable. Excludes Sephora at Kohl's items. Fees and terms apply, see app for details. Promotional amount has no cash value; if items from an order are returned, the promo is forfeited. Expires 12/3/26, 11:00pm PST. Orders scheduled in advance must be delivered by the expiration date. Terms are subject to change at any time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117798479/en/
Uber Press Contact: press@uber.com