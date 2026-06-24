Uber Eats Adds New U.S. Retailers, Expanding Selection Across Beauty, Office Supplies, Sporting Goods, and More

Building on continued retail momentum, consumers can now shop at Kiehl's, FedEx Office, Blick Art Materials, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Choice Pet on Uber Eats

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced the addition of several new retailers to the UBER Eats marketplace, broadening its retail selection available for on-demand delivery. Consumers can now shop for products from Kiehl's, FedEx Office, Blick Art Materials, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Choice Pet through the UBER Eats, UBER, and Postmates apps.

Uber Eats is continuing to evolve beyond food delivery, offering a more comprehensive marketplace that spans everyday needs—including skincare, shipping supplies, art materials, sporting goods, and pet supplies. Shoppers can browse and order from thousands of participating stores nationwide, with delivery available on-demand or scheduled at their convenience.

As always, Uber One members enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on eligible retail orders† and other ongoing benefits designed to make everyday shopping even more convenient.

Each new partner brings distinct offerings to consumers shopping on the Uber Eats marketplace:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors broadens Uber Eats' sporting goods assortment across the U.S. South, Southeast, and Midwest.
  • Blick Art Materials adds art supplies, craft supplies, and creative gifts to Uber's selection of art and retail goods, serving shoppers in New York City.
  • Choice Pet , coming soon to the Uber Eats marketplace, strengthens Uber's pet supplies selection with added stores across New York and Connecticut.
  • FedEx Office , a leading provider of packing and office supplies, brings even more everyday convenience to Uber Eats, helping customers get what they need for business, work, school, or home projects—fast.
  • Kiehl's introduces a premium selection of skincare, haircare, and body products, enhancing Uber's growing beauty category.

Uber Eats is continuing to invest in new retail categories, adding to a growing marketplace that includes Sephora, The Home Depot, Best Buy, and other major retailers. Since the beginning of 2026, Uber has already added thousands of retail locations across the U.S., reinforcing its position as a convenient, multi-category delivery platform.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to Uber Eats for more than meals," said Hashim Amin, Head of Retail for North America at Uber. "By welcoming a diverse group of retailers, we're expanding access to a broader range of products—from pet supplies and sporting goods to arts and crafts materials and everyday essentials—all in just a few taps, while creating new opportunities for brands to connect with customers in faster, more flexible ways."

How it Works

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and tap "Retail" or the Uber app and tap "Shops."
  2. Select your local Kiehl's, FedEx Office, Blick Art Materials, Academy Sports + Outdoors, or Choice Pet store.††
  3. Browse available products and add items to your cart.
  4. Choose on-demand or scheduled delivery.
  5. Track your order in real time as it's delivered to your door.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

†Fees and terms apply. See app for details.
††Availability may vary. See app for details.

Uber Press Contact : press@uber.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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