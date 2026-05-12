Uber CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Bernstein

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Balaji Krishnamurthy, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28th. Mr. Krishnamurthy is scheduled to appear at 10:30am PT (1:30pm ET).
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com .
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
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