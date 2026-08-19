Uber CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Goldman Sachs

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Thursday, September 10th. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 10:10am PT (1:10pm ET).
An audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com .
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
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