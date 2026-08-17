Uber and Zipline Partner to Bring Drone Delivery to Millions of Americans

  • Strategic partnership targeting one million drone deliveries daily by the end of 2029, with first deliveries later this year.
  • Drone delivery on Uber Eats will launch across existing Zipline markets and target expansion into dozens of US cities.
  • Uber to make a strategic investment in Zipline, reinforcing a long-term partnership to accelerate the scale of drone delivery.

Zipline, a leader in drone delivery, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a strategic partnership, which aims to scale drone delivery across the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817490910/en/

Uber and Zipline are partnering to bring drone delivery to millions of Americans on Uber Eats

Uber and Zipline are partnering to bring drone delivery to millions of Americans on Uber Eats

The first deployments will begin later this year, where Uber Eats customers will have the option to receive their orders in minutes via Zipline's autonomous drone delivery.

Uber will also make a strategic investment in Zipline and, together, the companies aim to reach one million drone deliveries per day by the end of 2029.

Zipline operates on 4 continents and makes a delivery every 20 seconds. The company spent 10 years building an international logistics network that serves more than 5,000 hospitals, saves more than 12,000 lives each year, and has flown more than 135 million autonomous miles. Now the company is bringing this technology and service to the U.S. to deliver anything people need in 5-10 mins. Zipline has made more than 2.7 million deliveries of more than 20 million items, reducing traffic, carbon emissions and saving people time with each delivery.

Uber is building the world's most flexible hybrid delivery network, seamlessly integrating couriers, sidewalk robots, and drones to match every delivery with the best mode of transportation. This partnership combines the superpowers of both companies – offering Zipline's quiet, ultra-fast, precise delivery to millions of Uber Eats customers and hundreds of thousands of small businesses. Together, Uber and Zipline will accelerate the adoption of drone delivery at scale, bringing fast and affordable autonomous deliveries to millions more consumers.

"Zipline has built incredible technology, and Uber connects many millions of people with local merchants every day," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "Together, we're shaping the future of delivery by creating a faster, more sustainable way for people to get what they need. We look forward to bringing this technology to more communities and making autonomous delivery part of everyday life."

"Teleportation isn't science fiction anymore. It's becoming part of everyday life," said Keller Cliffton, Co-Founder of Zipline. "Every great transportation revolution has changed where people live, how businesses operate, and how economies grow. Together with Uber, we're taking the next step toward building a world where getting what you need is as fast and effortless as sending a text, no matter where you are."

Drones have the potential to transform delivery by cutting delivery times, costs, and emissions compared with traditional methods, making it possible for everything from dinner to daily essentials to arrive at your doorstep in a matter of minutes.

About Zipline

Zipline is the world's largest drone delivery service. It operates on four continents, makes a delivery somewhere in the world every 20 seconds, and serves more than 5,000 hospitals and health facilities. The company has flown more than 135 million commercial autonomous miles, which is the equivalent of driving every single road in America 32 times. Driving that far would result in more than 600 crashes, more than 100 injuries and at least 2 fatalities. With each delivery Zipline is transforming access to healthcare, consumer products, food, and more. Our customers rely on Zipline to save lives, save time, and increase economic opportunity. For more information, visit Zipline.com

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber: press@uber.com
Zipline: media@zipline.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

uber technologiesUBERnyse:uber
UBER
The Conversation (0)
ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces new strategic international... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai Announces Major Win As it Lands a Contract With Second Largest Academic Institution In Turkey

ARway.ai Announces Major Win As it Lands a Contract With Second Largest Academic Institution In Turkey

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a newly signed contract with Süleyman... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Join Investor Livestream with CEO Today at 12pm ETARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

AI-created 3D spatial replicas are now readily available and easy to create from any 2D floor planArway Corporation ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Reports Selected Drill Results Highlighting Growth Potential at Don David

Goldgroup Reports Selected Drill Results Highlighting Growth Potential at Don David

Premier American Uranium Identifies Multiple Mineralized Uranium Trends in Ongoing Drilling at Kaycee, Wyoming

Lahontan Announces 22% Increase in Mineral Resources at Santa Fe: 1,195,000 Au Eq oz Indicated, and 1,190,000 Au Eq oz Inferred

Related News

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Reports Selected Drill Results Highlighting Growth Potential at Don David

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Identifies Multiple Mineralized Uranium Trends in Ongoing Drilling at Kaycee, Wyoming

precious metals investing

Lahontan Announces 22% Increase in Mineral Resources at Santa Fe: 1,195,000 Au Eq oz Indicated, and 1,190,000 Au Eq oz Inferred

base metals investing

Goldera Appoints IAMGOLD Founding Director Mahendra Naik to its Board of Directors

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Deploys Cutting Edge Exploration Technology to Refine Drill Targets at Fishpot

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0061 to R-0063 with Intercepts Including 47.36% Fe2O3, 6.73% TiO2, 0.353% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

gold investing

First Tundulu Diamond Hole Intersects Carbonatites to End of Hole (510m)