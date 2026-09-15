U.S. Global Investors Declares Continued Monthly Dividend, Highlights Strength in Travel Spending

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) ("the Company"), a registered investment advisory firm[1] with expertise in gold mining stocks and the airline industry, is pleased to announce that it will continue its payment of monthly dividends.
The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in October 2026 and continuing through December 2026. The record dates are October 12, November 16 and December 14, and the payment dates will be October 26, November 30 and December 28.
Based on the September 11, 2026, closing price of $2.91 this monthly dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.1%.
Travelers Are Spending More Per Trip
The Company notes that across the travel economy, revenue is growing considerably faster than passenger and guest counts, a pattern that points to improving pricing power rather than simple volume recovery. U.S. travel spending reached $122.8 billion in July, running 5.8% ahead of the same month last year, even as air passenger volume an overseas arrivals came in below year-ago level.[2]
The airline data makes the point most clearly. Across 58 carriers, 2025 revenue grew 7.2% on a passenger traffic increase of just 2.5%, driven by higher average fares and a $13.2 billion jump in ancillary revenue, a 13.4% gain. Thirty airlines now book more than a billion dollars annually in ancillary sales, up from 27 the prior year, according to IdeaWorks.[3]
Hotels show the same signature, with revenue per available room climbing 8.2% nationally on room demand growth of 2.8%, and urban properties posting an 8.2% gain of their own at 14.8%.
At the high end, luxury travel bookings for this fall rose 59% while sales rose 69%, with September sales up 77% as affluent travelers move their trips out of the summer crowds.[4]
"We've said for years that travel has shifted from a cyclical business to a secular growth story, and the current numbers support that," said Frank Holmes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors. "Carriers and hotel operators are earning more from every customer who walks through the door. That is a healthier and more durable form of growth than filling more seats at the same fare, and it tends to show up in margins before it shows up in headlines."
The Company follows these trends through its specialized funds and its Smart Beta 2.0 quant investment strategy for thematic products. Its U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) provides investors access to the global airline industry, including airline operators, manufacturers and online travel agencies.
About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.
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Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for JETS here. Read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Because the funds concentrate their investments in specific industries, the funds may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The funds are non-diversified, meaning they may concentrate more of their assets in a smaller number of issuers than diversified funds. The funds invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The funds may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies.
The performance of the funds may diverge from that of the index. Because the funds may employ a representative sampling strategy and may also invest in securities that are not included in the index, the funds may experience tracking error to a greater extent than funds that seek to replicate an index. The funds are not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments related to the index.
Airline Companies may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for air travel and may also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.
Foreign and emerging market investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuation and less public disclosure, as well as economic and political risk. By investing in a specific geographic region, such as China and/or Taiwan, a regional ETFs returns and share price may be more volatile than those of a less concentrated portfolio.
Cargo Companies may be adversely affected by downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for sea shipping and freight. All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.
This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" including statements relating to revenues, expenses, and expectations regarding market conditions. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global Investors' Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company, and general business conditions.
Holdings may change daily. Holdings are reported as of the most recent quarter-end. The following securities mentioned in the press release were held by one or more accounts managed by U.S. Global Investors as of (6/30/2026): United Airlines Holdings Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Southwest Airlines Co., Ryanair Holdings PLC, easyJet PLC, International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France-KLM, Alaska Air Group Inc.
Smart Beta 2.0 is an investment approach that blends the low cost and transparency of passive index tracking with the performance-seeking goals of active management.
All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.
[1] Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
[2] U.S. Travel Association, "Travel Insights Dashboard," 2 September 2026. https://www.ustravel.org/research/travel-recovery-insights-dashboard
[3] IdeaWorksCompany, "2026 SeatMaps.com Yearbook of Ancillary Revenue," 8 September 2026. https://ideaworkscompany.com/2026-seatmaps-com-yearbook-of-ancillary-revenue-by-ideaworkscompany-report/
[4] Whitten, Sarah. CNBC, 4 September 2026. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/09/04/fall-travel-wealthy-europe.html
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Holly Schoenfeldt U.S. Global Investors, Inc. 210.308.1268 hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com