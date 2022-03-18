Opdualag is a first-in-class, fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab 1 In RELATIVITY-047, Opdualag more than doubled median progression-free survival compared to nivolumab monotherapy, an established standard of care 1,2 Relatlimab is the third immune checkpoint inhibitor from Bristol Myers Squibb, adding to the Company’s ...

