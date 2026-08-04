U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index: Shippers pay more as trucking capacity tightens

  • Freight spending increased 28.1% year over year despite shipment volumes declining 2.8%.
  • Capacity constraints outweigh softer freight demand in Q2, driving higher transportation costs for shippers across most regions of the country.
  • Higher fuel prices contributed to rising costs, but capacity remained the primary factor behind increased freight spending.

Shippers paid significantly more to move freight in the second quarter of 2026, even as shipment volumes declined, according to the latest U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index .

National shipment volumes fell 1.1% from the first quarter, marking the second consecutive sequential decline. Compared with a year earlier, shipments were down 2.8%. At the same time, spending increased 6.4% from the prior quarter and 28.1% year over year, reflecting a market in which freight demand remains soft but available capacity has tightened.

"While higher fuel prices added to transportation costs in the second quarter, fuel was not the primary force behind the increase in shipper spending," said Bob Costello, senior vice president and chief economist at the American Trucking Associations. "The more important trend is that trucking capacity continues to tighten after several years of excess supply. As available capacity becomes scarcer, rates are moving higher, leaving shippers with higher costs despite a freight market that remains relatively soft."

Regional freight activity varies, but spending rises broadly

Regional shipment activity was mixed in the second quarter. The Southeast posted the largest quarter-over-quarter gain at 0.9%, while the West increased 0.5% and the Northeast was flat. The Midwest recorded the largest sequential decline, with volumes down 3.7%, and the Southwest declined 0.6%.

Spending trends were more consistent across the country. Shipper spending increased sequentially in every region except the Midwest, led by a 12% increase in the West, an 11.2% increase in the Southwest and a 10% increase in the Southeast. Year over year, all five regions posted substantial spending increases, ranging from 22.9% in the Midwest to nearly 40% in the Southwest.

"The Southwest continued to stand out this quarter," said Bobby Holland, director of freight business analytics at U.S. Bank. "The gap between declining shipments and rising spending was more pronounced there than anywhere else in the country. It's a signal that capacity conditions can have a significant impact on freight costs even when underlying demand isn't growing."

Shipments
QoQ

Shipments YoY

Spending QoQ

Spending
YoY

National

-1.1%

-2.8%

6.4%

28.1%

West

0.5%

5.5%

12.0%

35.9%

Southwest

-0.6%

-20.2%

11.2%

39.9%

Midwest

-3.7%

2.8%

-0.8%

22.9%

Northeast

0.0%

2.0%

5.0%

26.5%

Southeast

0.9%

-6.5%

10.0%

23.7%

For more than 25 years, U.S. Bank Freight Payment has been a trusted steward between shippers and carriers—protecting capital flow, payment accuracy, data integrity and relationships with bank grade standards. U.S. Bank Freight Payment audits invoices line by line, pays securely and on time, and delivers clean, decision grade reporting, with $46 billion in freight payments processed annually. The U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index source data is based on the actual transaction payment date and contains volume from domestic freight modes (truckload and less-than-truckload) and is both seasonally and calendar adjusted. To see the full report including in-depth regional data, visit the U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index website .

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Todd Deutsch, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
todd.deutsch@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

U.S. BancorpUSBNYSE:USBfintech investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Studio Display XDR is the world's best pro display, featuring a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with a mini-LED backlight, 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate Apple® today announced a new family of displays engineered to pair beautifully with Mac® and meet the needs of... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

Related News

vanadium investing

Vanadium Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

precious metals investing

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Reopens Additional Historic Mine Workings at El Potrero and Samples up to 26.1 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Begins Underground Development at Cusi, Restart Remains on Budget and on Schedule