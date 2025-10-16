Type certification for RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage engine validated by EASA

Entry into service expected in 2026
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced that type certification for the GTF Advantage engine has been validated by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), paving the way for entry into service in 2026. The engine was certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year.
"EASA certification marks another critical milestone for the GTF Advantage program, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to deliver value for our customers," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "With enhanced payload and range capability, and a more durable configuration that delivers up to double the time on wing, the GTF Advantage will be a game-changer for operators."
The GTF Advantage will deliver 4% more takeoff thrust at sea level airports and 8% more at high altitude airports, along with better fuel efficiency. GTF Advantage is fully intermixable and interchangeable with today's GTF engine model and will ultimately become the production standard.
The GTF Advantage features the most state-of-the-art hot section in the single-aisle market. Pratt & Whitney recently announced Hot Section Plus (HS+), an upgrade option for today's GTF engine derived from GTF Advantage technology. HS+ will provide 90 to 95% of the GTF Advantage's durability benefits.
