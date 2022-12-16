Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Turquoise Hill Announces Completion of the Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the transactions contemplated by the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Rio Tinto acquired the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates did not already own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash.

As a result of the transaction, Turquoise Hill intends to apply to have its common shares delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

Further information regarding the Arrangement and the payment of the consideration payable for Minority Shares is provided in the management information circular dated September 27, 2022, as amended and supplemented on November 24, 2022 (the "Circular"), copies of which are available under Turquoise Hill's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website.

About Turquoise Hill

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the delisting of the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included the "Risk Factors" section of the Circular and in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, as supplemented by the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022 MD&A"). Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors included in Turquoise Hill's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Schedule 13E-3 Transaction Statement (the "Schedule 13E-3") and the Circular.

Readers are further cautioned that the lists of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the Circular, the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Q3 2022 MD&A and the Schedule 13E-3 that may affect future results are not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events and should not rely on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Vice President Investors Relations and Communications
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com
Follow us on Twitter@TurquoiseHillRe

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Turquoise Hill ResourcesTRQ:CATRQCopper Investing
TRQ:CA,TRQ

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Click here to read the previous best TSX copper stocks article.

After faltering following its success earlier this year — including a leap to an all-time high of US$10,910 per metric ton (MT) — copper prices have begun to climb back up to end 2022.

Looking forward, the Investing News Network spoke with experts to get their takes on where copper is headed in 2023, including supply and demand factors that will affect prices, and how financing is necessary to bring more projects through development.

More than one expert said they see potential for a run above US$10,000 again next year. “Given that inventory levels are very low, a surge above US$10,000 would be no surprise,” said Dan Smith of Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Announces Appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation. Mr. Brouwer succeeds Andrew Milner, who held the position since 2018.

"Greg's breadth of experience from across many areas of Teck make him ideally suited to lead our enterprise-wide innovation, transformation, technology and digital systems teams," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "I want to thank Andrew for his contributions to the company and wish him all the best."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines to Respond to Flawed and Deceptive Globe and Mail Article on Ivanhoe's Success in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a formal response to a misleading and sensationalist article written by Geoffrey York of the Globe and Mail, dated December 15, 2022, that references an equally flawed and misleading report published by a U.S.-based organization, The Sentry, dated December 2022.

The article and report contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations of Democratic Republic of Congo law and Ivanhoe Mines' business relationships, and demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the legislative framework under the Democratic Republic of Congo mining codes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Provides Update on Negotiations With Republic of Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issues the following statement today on the status of its negotiations with the Government of Panamá on a framework governing the operation of the Cobre Panamá mine by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

The Government of Panamá and MPSA were unable to reach an agreement by the December 14 deadline imposed by the government. The economic package MPSA has proposed would make Cobre Panamá one of the highest payers of royalties and taxes amongst the large copper producing mines in the Americas. The economic package was agreed on almost all clauses and incorporated the agreements in principle made earlier this year, including a contribution of $375 million in benefits per year with mutually agreed protections. MPSA believes that its proposal achieves the Government of Panamá's revenue objectives and provides the necessary conditions to secure the long-term future of the mine. However, necessary legal protections on termination, stability and transition arrangements could not be agreed upon. MPSA remains available and open to further constructive dialogue.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Latest Press Releases

Sale Interest In Lake Johnston Lithium-Nickel Project – Terms Amended

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units

Receipt of R&D Tax Refund

Allkem completes acquisition of strategic lithium tenement and the sale of Borax

Related News

Silver Investing

Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji

Lithium Investing

Tantalex Lithium Announces Impressive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

rare earth investing

High Grade REE and Niobium Confirmed at Lyons

Cobalt Investing

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Precious Metals Investing

Crestview Exploration Announces Final Results from the 2022 Sampling Program at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

×