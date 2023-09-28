Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 .
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated September 13, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10)  old for One (1)  new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 29, 2023 , the common shares of Organto Foods Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

unlimited

shares with no par value of which


28,562,382

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

nil

shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

OGO                 UNCHANGED

CUSIP Number:

68621J401        NEW

________________________________________

V TEN CAPITAL CORP. ("VTEN.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 25, 2023, effective at market open on Friday, September 29, 2023 , shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on September 27 , 2023.  The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200 ,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0 .10 per share).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ENCANTO POTASH CORP. ("EPO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 April 11, 2012
NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on August 14, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 29, 2023 , the common shares of Encanto Potash Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


18,018,379

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

NIL


Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

EPO.H                  ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

29251N401           (new)

________________________________________

23/09/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

5,940,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares ("Charity FT Share"). Each Charity FT Share consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share").


Purchase Price:

$0.4503 per Charity FT Share


Number of Placees:

1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

5,940,000

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BIG TREE CARBON INC. ("BIGT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:04 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BIG TREE CARBON INC. ("BIGT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

1,014,200



Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 6, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 20, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10 (Unchanged, but previously adjusted on July 28, 2023).

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,014,200 shares with 1,014,200 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 2, 2021 .

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

9,130,000 Units



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per Unit



Warrant:

9,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,130,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price:

$0.075 for 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry.



Number of Placee:

16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

2

N/A

850,000

N/A





Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

20,190

N/a

403,800

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0 .075 for a period of  36 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 17, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP ("MAS ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 27, 2023 , and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 05, 2023 , the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which an aggregate of 179,680,674 common shares at a price of $0.01 per common share was issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 12, 2023 .

________________________________________

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST , September 26, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS INC. ("PTFY ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 17, 2023 , and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 15, 2023 , the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which an aggregate of 183,555,707 common shares at a price of $0.01 per common share was issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2023 .

________________________________________

PROAM EXPLORATIONS CORPORATION ('PMX ')
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $12,500

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of S

hares






Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,000 .

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement:

1

$120,000

$0.24

500,000

Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 8, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

15,067,273 shares


Purchase Price:

CAD$0.49 (AUD$0.55) per share


Warrants:

N/A


Number of Placees:

106 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

5,818,182

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

CAD$243,218.18

(AUD$272,999.94)

N/A

N/A

The Company issued news releases on June 19, 2023 , and August 21, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

V TEN CAPITAL CORP. ("VTEN.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 27, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus – Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 26, 2023 , the Exchange has been notified that Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Agents") have exercised 411,136 HD Units from the Over-Allotment Option for a gross proceed of $90,449.92 .

With the over-allotment exercise, gross proceeds from the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated June 20, 2023 , were $6,083,899.72 .

Please see below for the summary of the Prospectus.

Prospectus-Units Brokered Offering:

Offering:

14,956,590 non-flow through Units ("HD Units").  Each HD Unit consists of one (1) non-flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) non-flow through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "HD Warrant")




11,262,500 flow-through Units ("FT Units").  Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow through common share of the Company and one-half (0.5) flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant").



Offering Price:

$0.22 per HD Unit


$0.24 per FT Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

Each HD Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance




Each FT Warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance



Agent(s):

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Agent(s) Fees:

Aggregate cash commission of $323,227.65 and 1,409,308 warrants, with each warrant entitling the Agents to acquire an additional HD unit at an exercise price of $0.22 until August 4, 2025.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Agents exercised a total of 411,136 HD Units from the Over-Allotment, which expired on September 3, 2023.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated August 4, 2023 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 27, 2023 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR+ on July 27, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated July 25, 2023 , July 28, 2023 and August 4, 2022 .

_________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c7350.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") on September 26, 2023 , for the ARS$ equivalent of a US$90 million 1 investment in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE "), by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has agreed to invest the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the Exchange Right (as defined below) to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) (" Common Shares ") in the future, subject to certain conditions. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis will own 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium will own 80.1%.

Argentina Lithium President & Chief Executive Officer Nikolaos Cacos said: "We are delighted to have Stellantis as a partner in the future development of our lithium projects in Argentina . Together, we share a vision to build a sustainable lithium mining operation for the future. We look forward to a strong and successful relationship with Stellantis and we are committed to delivering a sustainable lithium product that will contribute to the electrification of transportation and the protection of our atmosphere."

At closing of the Transaction, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an exchange agreement (the " Exchange Agreement "). Under the Exchange Agreement, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares then held by Stellantis for such number of Common Shares equaling 24.844% of (i) the outstanding Common Shares (on an undiluted basis) as of the date of the Exchange Agreement and (ii) Common Shares issued by Argentina Lithium (between the date of the Exchange Agreement and the date Stellantis exercises the Exchange Right) upon the exercise of warrants, stock options or other securities convertible or exchangeable into Common Shares existing as of the date of the Exchange Agreement (together, the " Exchange Shares "), subject to certain exchange conditions. Following the issuance of Exchange Shares, Stellantis will own at most 19.9% of the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). In addition, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Top-Up Right ") to subscribe for additional Common Shares (the " Additional Shares ") if necessary for Stellantis to achieve a 19.9% interest in the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). Any Additional Shares Stellantis elects to purchase pursuant to the Top-Up Right will be issued at the maximum discounted market price permitted under the rules and policies of the TSXV, unless the Top-Up Right is exercised after an acquisition of Argentina Lithium, in which case the subscription price under the Top-Up Right will be the pre-announcement market price of shares of Argentina Lithium. Any issuance of Additional Shares will be subject to the prior approval of the TSXV. Stellantis will not have the right under the Exchange Right and the Top-Up Right to acquire more than 19.9% of the outstanding Common Shares following the issuance of Exchange Shares and Additional Shares, if any. The Exchange Agreement also provides Stellantis with observer rights to attend board meetings of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis owns at least 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares. As of the date hereof, the Company has 130,065,319 Common Shares, 11,341,000 stock options and 71,836,067 warrants issued and outstanding. Accordingly, subject to any adjustments under the Exchange Agreement, the maximum number of "Exchange Shares" that will be issued to Stellantis as consideration for its indirect investment in Argentina Lithium will be 53,011,137 Common Shares .

Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into a Lithium Offtake Agreement (the " Offtake Agreement "). Under the Offtake Agreement, ALE has agreed to sell to Stellantis, and Stellantis has agreed to purchase from ALE up to 15,000 tonnes per annum of lithium produced by ALE over a seven-year period (the " Supply Obligation ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offtake Agreement. After the initial seven-year term, the Offtake Agreement may be extended by mutual agreement for an additional number of years. The price of lithium products sold by ALE under the Offtake Agreement will be based on an agreed market-based price formula at the time of each shipment. The commencement of the Supply Obligation of ALE is conditional on the successful start of commercial production at one or more of its projects. The Offtake Agreement also contains certain product qualification, certification and reporting requirements and provides Stellantis with a right to acquire any production prior to the commencement of the Supply Obligation and a right of first refusal on the sale to third parties of any lithium products (in excess of the Supply Obligation) after the commencement of commercial production.

Argentina Lithium, ALE and Stellantis will enter into a Shareholders' Agreement (the " Shareholders' Agreement ") relating to ALE and Stellantis' ownership of ALE Shares and provides for the following principal terms:

  • right of Stellantis to nominate one director to the board of directors of ALE (" Stellantis Director ") for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • certain corporate decisions of ALE may not be undertaken without the affirmative vote the Stellantis Director or the approval by shareholders holding more than 90% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • right of each shareholder to maintain its ownership percentage in any equity offerings by ALE;
  • transfer restrictions including, rights of first refusal, drag-along and tag-along rights;
  • right of first offer for Stellantis to provide project financing and any other borrowing by ALE; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.

In addition, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement with Stellantis (the " Stellantis IRA "). The Stellantis IRA provides for the following principal terms in favour of Stellantis:

  • a right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares;
  • pre-emptive right to maintain ownership percentage in certain follow-on issuances of Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.
Transaction Conditions and Timing

Closing of the Transaction is subject to Argentina Lithium obtaining TSXV approval, ALE completing certain corporate actions relating to the Transaction and other closing conditions set out in the Investment Agreement.

The Transaction is anticipated to close on or about October 4, 2023 .

Advisors and Fairness Opinions

PI Financial Corp. is acting as financial advisor to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction. The Board of Directors of Argentina Lithium has received a fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp, stating that, as of the date of such opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be received by the Company pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Argentina Lithium shareholders. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel and Alfaro-Abogados SC acted as Argentinian legal counsel to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; entering into the Exchange Agreement; the exercise of the Exchange Right or the Top-Up Right by Stellantis; entering into the Offtake Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties; entering into the Shareholders' Agreement and the Stellantis IRA; consummation and timing of the Transaction; and satisfaction of the conditions precedents are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.


___________________________


1 As per the official exchange rate of Argentina Central Bank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-us90-million-investment-by-stellantis-in-ars-equivalent-301940807.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c1665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports the completion of the ninth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina returning a 258 m interval ranging from 287 to 402 mgl lithium . Two portions of this interval were not sampled, one length of 42 m and a second length of 33 m .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports continued positive lithium brine results at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina including a 178 m * section with results ranging from 241 to 340 mgl lithium (*no sample was collected from 30 m of this interval) from the seventh diamond drill hole of the current program.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"These new results demonstrate the continuity of concentrated lithium brines within our exploration area and expands the area known to host lithium brines to the northwest. We have been pleased by the extensive vertical column of concentrated brines intersected to date in the core of our basin. The drill program has confirmed the original geophysical interpretation for conductive brine aquifers very well, providing confidence in the potential for future drilling on the extensive untested portions of the geophysical anomaly to continue to potentially extend our zone of lithium-rich brines." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results of the brine analyses for holes seven and eight are shown in Table 1, as well as the type of sample collected, and the respective intervals from which brine was recovered. The ninth and final hole of the program was recently completed and laboratory analytical results are pending.

Rincon West Project and Program Details

The Rincon West Project, located west and north of Rio Tinto's adjacent Rincon Project, covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin. Figure 1 presents a map of the Rincon West property showing the positions of the nine permitted and completed exploration holes from this program (see  News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 and January 26, 2023 ). The map in Figure 1 displays the drill locations overlaid on the conductive zones delineated with TEM geophysics (see May 2, 2022 News Release ; Note: the easternmost property extension was acquired after the completion of the TEM survey and therefore shows no geophysics results).

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists. Drill holes RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008 were executed with diamond drilling (HQ-diameter), permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and recovery of brine samples where possible. Argentina Lithium's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval. In certain instances, double packer sampling is conducted following the completion of drilling. In this case, inflatable seals are employed to close both the top and bottom of the sample interval. The maximum span of double packer sampling is limited to less than 4 m by the height of the drill mast and other equipment limitations.

Table 1:  Interval data and results of brines analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill holes RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008

Sample interval (m)

Sample Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness


(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-007




113

143

30

Single packer

197

3591

1910

1.121

143

167

24

Single packer

278

5475

2378

1.171

167

191

24

Single packer

286

5691

2415

1.171

191

212

21

Single packer

297

5793

2529

1.176

212

230

18

Single packer

285

5486

2470

1.170

230

248

18

Single packer

271

5174

2351

1.160

266

284

18

Single packer

241

4446

2147

1.139

296

321

25

Single packer

340

6460

2863

1.192

141

144

3

Double packer

291

5438

2551

1.166

156

159

3

Double packer

264

4950

2297

1.153

168

171

3

Double packer

285

5314

2511

1.164

180

183

3

Double packer

280

5217

2419

1.158

RW-DDH-008




80

98

18

Single packer

1.001

98

113

15

Single packer

42

67

1.002

110

125

15

Single packer

57

943

1046

1.040

140

155

15

Single packer

312

5629

2861

1.180

182

197

15

Single packer

228

4044

2042

1.136

197

212

15

Single packer

355

6148

3088

1.195

*Both drill holes were inclined vertically; the salar strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Table 2:  Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-007

681453

7337379

3775

n/a

90

347.0

RW-DDH-008

680688

7337736

3781

n/a

90

323.0

Observations regarding RW-DDH-007

RW-DDH-007 is an in-fill hole in the south-central portion of the basin. From near surface to 66 m depth, sandy units were crossed with gravel and clay beds. Sulphate minerals appear in the sedimentary sequence below 66 m , with particularly high concentration between 90 and 116 m depths. Fine-to-medium sandy units extended from 116 to 191 m , with layers of clay, sulphates and fine gravels observed infrequently. Basement clasts were also observed sporadically at some levels. From 191 to 215 m depth, a unit of coarse-to-medium sands was intersected.  Ignimbrites with little fracturing were intersected between 215 and 285 m depths. From 285 m to the bottom of the hole, what are interpreted as basement units with varying degrees of alteration and silicification were intersected. The hole was terminated at 347 m depth in argillic-altered granite.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-008

RW-DDH-008 extends drilling to the northwest and infills an undrilled area between holes RW-DDH-005 and 006.  Gravels and sands were drilled in the top 26 m of this hole, underlain by 6 m of weakly-cemented volcanic tuff. Sandy units resumed at 32 m , initially with a large amount of organic material, and with sulphates beginning at 37 m depth. A silt layer with clay was crossed between 40 and 62 m . Fine sands with coarse gravel layers were intersected between 62 and 83 m , extending to 86 m with poorly consolidated sands. There follow 5 m of sands in a clay matrix, and from 91 to 122 m , coarse-to-medium sands containing basement clasts. From 122 to 182 m , another coarse-to-medium sandy unit was crossed exhibiting ignimbrite clasts and very infrequent clay layers. The hole crossed ignimbrite with little fracturing between 182 and 277 m depth. The underlying transition showed 1.5 m of breccia with angular basement clasts, followed by quartzite basement. The uppermost 30 m of basement displays fractures filled with pyrite, hematite and chlorite. The drill was stopped at 323 m in quartzite basement with little fracturing.

All core samples recovered by drilling were retained for geologic logging. An extensive selection of samples has been sent for brine recovery testing at an independent laboratory. This analysis remains pending.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence. For the holes RW-DDH-007 and 008 reported herein, the blank (2) and duplicate (2) samples reported within the acceptable range.   A single low-grade and either a medium-grade or high-grade reference standard sample was included within the submitted samples for each hole.  The low-grade reference standard analyses were above 3 standard deviations (SD) with between 2.0 and 8.6 relative percent difference (RPD) from the best value; the medium grade reference standard inserted into the hole RW-DDH-007 sample sequence was within 2 SD below the best value with 0.75 RPD; the high-grade reference standard inserted into the hole RW-DDH-008 sample sequence returned less than 3 SD below the best value with a 2.46 RPD.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-further-delineates-concentrated-lithium-brine-zone-at-rincon-west-project-301804699.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Argentina Lithium Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has engaged Michael Baybak and Company, Inc. (the " Consultant ") to assist with marketing services.  The services consist primarily of writing services, but may include additional marketing services that constitute "investor relations activities".  Pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement between the Company and the Consultant dated November 23, 2022, in exchange for the Consultant's services, the Company has agreed to pay the Consultant a monthly fee of US$7,000 effective from January 1, 2023 through to June 30 2023.  The term of the agreement is for a period of approximately seven months, with such term to be extended at the discretion of the Company.  The Company also granted 50,000 stock options to the Consultant's President to purchase 50,000 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Share for a period of five years, expiring on December 8, 2027 in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Consultant and related parties hold less than one percent (1%) of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Acquires Further Royalty Interest on Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased an additional 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario, Canada (the "Project" or "Bissett Creek"), operated by Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) ("Northern Graphite"), in exchange for a cash payment of C$950,000. Together with its existing 1% GRR on Bissett Creek, Electric Royalties now holds a 1.5% GRR on Bissett Creek

In connection with the purchase of the additional GRR, the Company has entered into an amended and restated royalty agreement with Northern Graphite on September 27, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the amended agreement, in addition to the GRR on future production, Northern Graphite will make a separate fixed royalty payment to Electric Royalties in the total amount of C$200,000, payable in eight quarterly payments of C$25,000 for the next two years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp (TSX:V: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), based in Vancouver, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA., today announced that William Willoughby, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3 rd 2023.

DATE : October 3 rd , 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's been quite a summer of progress for our royalty portfolio with 19 updates from our asset partners over 4 months. We're especially excited about the most recent production update on our cash-flowing Penouta tin-tantalum royalty, on which we've increased our royalty rate to 1.5% gross revenue royalty in July.

"The management team at Strategic Minerals has done a fantastic job operationally at the Penouta mine. It's also exciting to note serious progress at Mont Sorcier, a large iron and vanadium asset in a top tier mining jurisdiction that is being advanced in partnership with Glencore. The process for project financing is moving ahead towards due diligence due to commence shortly."

Highlights since the Company's previous update on August 15, 2023:

  • Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On August 14, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the second quarter included record production, increasing 36% to 246 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine in Spain, compared to Q2 2022. Strategic also achieved record sales of 231 tonnes of concentrates and 154 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 40% and 38%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Further to Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announcing its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from the UK Export Credit Agency to provide up to US$420 million of support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec, Cerrado announced on September 5, 2023 that it has commenced the tender phase for the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) of its project financing program. The selection of the MLA is expected to be completed by the end of September, followed by detailed due diligence. The US$420 million amount represents 70% of the Mont Sorcier Project's total capital expenditure, interest payable during construction, political risk insurance premium and other approved expenditures.
  • Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (1.0% Net Smelter Royalty) - On September 5, 2023, Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV: GEMC) ("Global Energy Metals") and its strategic partner Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX: KRM) ("Kingsrose") announced analytical results from the first two diamond drill holes at the Bruvann prospect, Råna Project, Norway.

    Massive sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization was intersected in hole 23BRU001, which extends the mineralization 20 meters (m) southwest and on strike from a historical massive sulphide drill intercept. This intersection is located within 70 m of the inferred position of historical underground workings. A broad zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization was intersected in hole 23BRU003.

    According to Global Energy Metals, the drill results demonstrate that mineralization at Bruvann remains open along strike from existing mine infrastructure. Diamond drilling continues to test a number of targets identified by recent geophysical and geological studies.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Global Energy Metals and is unable to verify the reported drill data.
  • Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On August 29, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX: BUR) ("Burley") announced it has recommenced its latest drill program at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada, comprising 3,000 to 4,000 m of diamond drilling. This program follows Burley's inaugural drill program which commenced in April 2023, culminating in the completion of 14 holes, with remaining results expected in September. The new drill program will continue to test for extensions to the Chubb Central Main Dyke both along strike and at depth, and also test for spodumene in mapped parallel pegmatite dykes.

    Burley announced on September 12, 2023 that it has commenced an initial metallurgical test work program at the Chubb Project to gather indications of spodumene recovery and spodumene beneficiation through typical spodumene processing circuits. The tests, conducted by SGS Laboratories in Québec, are expected to take up to four months to complete.

    On September 20, 2023, Burley announced the completion of geological mapping, field pXRF1 mineral geochemical vectors and geophysical surveys at the Chubb Project. The mapping and field mineral vectors determined that outcropping pegmatites at Chubb North target show fertility indicators consistent with lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites - opening a large, undrilled area at Chubb North. Burley has identified six targets and obtained additional approvals for drilling of the Chubb North pegmatite targets.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported mapping and survey data.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

- Canada Silver Cobalt to transfer the Graal property located in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals with the intention of Coniagas becoming a supplier to the electric vehicle ("EV") market

- Annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 31, 2023 to approve the transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Shareholders in an Open Letter.

Caravel Capital Investments Incorporated, a Bahamian investment firm, this morning published an open letter to all Alpha Lithium Corporation ("ALLI") shareholders outlining the reasons Shareholders should tender Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" offer of C$1.48 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×