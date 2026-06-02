TSODILO RESOURCES LTD Announces Transition to Semi-Annual Reporting to Enhance Efficiency

Tsodilo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TSD,OTC:TSDRF) (OTCQB: TSDRF) (FSE: TZO) ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers, as adopted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Blanket Order"), it will transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework ("SAR").

The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company will be exempted from the requirements to file quarterly financial statements for each of its first and third fiscal quarters, together with associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), for so long as it continues to meet all eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. Accordingly, Tsodilo does not intend to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for the three months ending March 31, 2026, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30.

The Corporation will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). The Corporation remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Corporation confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. The Corporation has determined that participation in the SAR program will ease the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objectives of CBO 51-933.

This news release is issued in accordance with the Blanket Order. Tsodilo will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and applicable securities laws. Management believes that adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting while allowing the Company to focus additional resources on advancing its business objectives.

About Tsodilo Resources Limited
Tsodilo Resources Limited is an international mineral resource exploration company engaged in the search for economic metal deposits at its Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Limited ("Gcwihaba") projects in Botswana. The Company has a 100% stake in its Gcwihaba project area consisting of five metal (base, precious, platinum group, and rare earth) prospecting licenses all located in the North-West District of Botswana.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

James M. Bruchs
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
JBruchs@TsodiloResources.com
Head Office Telephone +1 416 800-4214
Facsimile +1 416 987-4369
Website www.TsodiloResources.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, the impact of strategic partnerships and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, changes in equity markets, changes in general economic conditions, market volatility, political developments in Botswana and surrounding countries, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, exploration and development risks, the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration results and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration business. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, uncertainties relating to availability and cost of funds, timing and content of work programs, results of exploration activities, interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, risks relating to variations in the diamond grade and kimberlite lithologies; variations in rates of recovery and breakage; estimates of grade and quality of diamonds, variations in diamond valuations and future diamond prices; the state of world diamond markets, reliability of mineral property titles, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required project approvals, operational and infrastructure risk and other risks involved in the diamond exploration and development business. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299813

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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